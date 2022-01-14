Lucia Bronzetti at the Australian Open. Piccari “Deserved success achieved with work”

Lucia Bronzetti and Francesco Piccari

“Lucia Bronzetti deserves this success because she is a simple girl, she is really a girl with her feet on the ground. Traveling with her is hard work, but comparing her to many other players on the circuit, she makes me feel on vacation with her exemplary behavior. She is educated, she works to the maximum, she has built herself and has improved a lot over the years “. This is how a moved Francesco Piccari speaks from Melbourne, who together with his brother Alessandro, the former number 33 WTA Karin Knapp and the large staff of the Piccari & Knapp Tennis Team of Anzio (Rome) toasts to the qualification in the main draw of the Australian Open of Lucia Bronzetti.

Bronzetti wins and convinces – The twenty-three year old from Rimini eliminated first the French Amandine Hesse (6-0 6-2), then the Russian Valeria Savinykh (6-2 6-2) and finally the Japanese Nao Hibino (4-6 6-2 6-1) coming back from 4-6 0-2. These wins are worth access to the first main draw of a Grand Slam tournament of his young career. “She is constantly trying to play aggressive – says Francesco Piccari -, so far she has shot many straight winners and puts pressure on her opponents with a backhand. The service has objectively improved. I believe that Lucia is technically ready for a certain level, also because she is a very intelligent girl and makes the right use of prestigious experiences like this in Australia. She has acquired self-esteem and awareness that allow her to compete properly “. Always remaining faithful to her characteristics: “It is clear, she will never be a powerful player like Karin Knapp was, so she must also be able to defend herself well. I am very satisfied with how he is managing the two phases. Compared to the previous US Open, he is coping better with the pressure of such an important event. Against Nao Hibino the game seemed lost, Lucia did not give up and deservedly took home the challenge. The mental approach in tennis makes the difference “.

Stars are grown in Anzio – The number 145 in the world is the best player in a solid and constantly growing group. In fact, Deborah Chiesa and the young Anastasia Abbagnato, Milena Jevtovic, Benedetta Sensi, Maria Pia Vivenzio and many others train in Anzio with the Piccari & Knapp Tennis Team. The present and the future of Italian women’s tennis in the hands of professionals united by experience, passion and determination.

Born in Rimini on 10 December 1998, Lucia Bronzetti entered the WTA circuit on tiptoe after a good youth career that never saw her close to the top internationally. Despite the many problems faced after the lockdown, especially from a mental point of view, he closed 2020 at position number 339 in the world rankings. In 2021 the big leap thanks to the titles of Sharm El Sheikh and Le Havre (both ITF $ 15,000), the finals in Bellinzona (ITF $ 60,000), Jonkoping (ITF $ 25,000) and Turin (ITF $ 25,000) and above all the quarter-finals in the major circuit in Lausanne, Palermo and Portoroz. He is currently number 145 WTA (best ranking).