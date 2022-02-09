Lucia Mascino in “Smarrimento”: “That existential cabaret concerns each of us”

Find this article inside the newsletter “Good morning Milan”. Every day at 7 am, from Monday to Friday, members of the «Day» community will receive a newsletter dedicated to the city of Milan. For the first time readers will be able to choose a complete product, which offers detailed information, enriched by many personalized contents: in addition to local news, an always updated guide for experience your city in a new way, reading tips and much more. www.ilgiorno.it/ good morning milan

Milan – A stream of consciousness. To move restlessly between existential questions and the troubles of everyday life. Almost a trademark of the (beautiful) writing by Lucia Calamaro. Who signs and directs here “Smarrimento”, a monologue tailored to Lucia Mascinothe Italian Kate Winslet, from 11 to 20 February al Franco Parenti. On stage the bizarre lecture of a writer in crisis. At the mercy of thoughts, characters, ideas. But also the story of a couple like many others. With everyone’s questions. Almost.









Mascino, when did you debut?

“A couple of years ago, and then we stopped immediately. There is therefore a sort of sedimentation but it is also a completely new work, on which we have returned to work. On the other hand, Lucia Calamaro’s writing works like this: she adds, it changes , creates. In a state of constant freshness “.

How would you describe it?

“An existential cabaret, which deals in a fragmentary way with a long series of topics. There are three characters on stage. A writer in crisis who gets lost in the cultured quotations and in her characters, represents the funny part, a mockery of the authors. And then this couple, a career wife and husband at home with their children. She asks herself the big questions: who do you live for, what drives you to wash yourself in the morning? of 8 years. In the end it is a flow of thought on the indomibility of the creative process and of life, where you ask yourself if you are entirely yourself or if you live at 10% of what you could be “.

Do you also ask for it off stage? “You feel like it. Always. On the other hand it is partly the very motive of the project, the text says things that inhabit me and that I would not be able to say otherwise. And it concerns both feeling decentralized and the feeling that you could be something larger, which then is one of the drives to move towards art, towards that territory that is close to our nocturnal dreams. Basically we are instruments that lose their tune “.









What do you mean?

“Both in life and as an actress you must always focus on yourself. And this is my constant search. Communicating with yourself and then communicating with others. Finding something that fits you, that corresponds to you, makes everything more beautiful”.

When did you feel most in agreement?

“On many occasions. Of course in the film” Love that does not know how to stay in the world “by Francesca Comencini or in the series” Una mamma imperfetta “by Cotroneo. But also in the shows for Franco Parenti. And it is not a question of genre or style . These are meetings where you feel that you are freer, like a dinner that works well and you are almost amazed that it doesn’t happen more often. ”

Do you have a project in the drawer?

“On the one hand there is the desire to collaborate with some directors such as Sorrentino or Valeria Golino. On the other hand, sooner or later I would like to work on the 105 diaries that my grandmother wrote, since she was a young girl. A deeply pessimistic woman who was nevertheless immersed in in life and surprised you with her frankness. Well, she could have asked: who do you field for? But I don’t know when I will be able to deal with the matter.







