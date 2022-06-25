Lucía Méndez ‘drag queen’, Pedro Rivera free, Shakira’s father hospitalized

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

UP NEXT Famous ARVs: Belinda and La Tigresa del Oriente in Mexico, Madonna kisses Tokischa 05:16

Fans of Lionel Messi in Qatar congratulate the star on his birthday 00:49

Kiko ‘El Crazy”s extravagant hairstyle with balloons at the Premios Tu Música Urbano 00:43

Laura Flores recovers from a complex knee surgery after suffering from arthritis 04:37

The Tigress of the East returns to Mexico and assures that she is looking for a boyfriend 02:50

They record a series about producer Raphy Pina and reveal a preview 00:30

Madonna plants a tremendous kiss on Tokischa during a concert 00:24

Belinda returns to Mexico and confesses how her heart is 00:40

Laura Bozzo confesses if she has eaten well at La Casa de los Famosos after Niurka’s departure 01:40

Alix Aspe arrives stunning on the red carpet of Premios Tu Música Urbano 01:44

Pablo Lyle’s wife clarifies how her relationship with the actor is 01:13

Kim Loaiza wears one of the most sensual outfits of Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022 00:42

Zuleyka Rivera wears impressive hat and new look at Premios Tu Música Urbano 00:56

Carmen Villalobos surprises with a sexy red dress at the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022 00:44

Ninel Conde bets on a very bright dress at Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022 00:40

Celebrities who have shared their experiences with abortion 01:38

Visibly recovered, Juan Pablo Medina reveals how his rehabilitation continues 01:26

Belinda launches a tremendous response when asked about Christian Nodal, and does she even talk about magic? 01:47

“Don’t be a liar”: Daniella Navarro’s mother attacks Niurka Marcos 01:10

Raphy Pina announces that he is preparing a series about his life 02:11 Pedro Rivera free from trial, Shakira’s father returns to the hospital, Christian Nodal Cazzu’s boyfriend and Lucía Méndez dresses as a ‘drag queen’.June 23, 2022 Read More UP NEXT Famous ARVs: Belinda and La Tigresa del Oriente in Mexico, Madonna kisses Tokischa 05:16

Fans of Lionel Messi in Qatar congratulate the star on his birthday 00:49

Kiko ‘El Crazy”s extravagant hairstyle with balloons at the Premios Tu Música Urbano 00:43

Laura Flores recovers from a complex knee surgery after suffering from arthritis 04:37

The Tigress of the East returns to Mexico and assures that she is looking for a boyfriend 02:50

They record a series about producer Raphy Pina and reveal a preview 00:30

Madonna plants a tremendous kiss on Tokischa during a concert 00:24

Belinda returns to Mexico and confesses how her heart is 00:40

Laura Bozzo confesses if she has eaten well at La Casa de los Famosos after Niurka’s departure 01:40

Alix Aspe arrives stunning on the red carpet of Premios Tu Música Urbano 01:44

Pablo Lyle’s wife clarifies how her relationship with the actor is 01:13

Kim Loaiza wears one of the most sensual outfits of Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022 00:42

Zuleyka Rivera wears impressive hat and new look at Premios Tu Música Urbano 00:56

Carmen Villalobos surprises with a sexy red dress at the Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022 00:44

Ninel Conde bets on a very bright dress at Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022 00:40

Celebrities who have shared their experiences with abortion 01:38

Visibly recovered, Juan Pablo Medina reveals how his rehabilitation continues 01:26

Belinda launches a tremendous response when asked about Christian Nodal, and does she even talk about magic? 01:47

“Don’t be a liar”: Daniella Navarro’s mother attacks Niurka Marcos 01:10

Raphy Pina announces that he is preparing a series about his life 02:11