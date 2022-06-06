Lucía Méndez fell in love with María Félix’s son but she was NOT his girlfriend for this reason

One of the most beautiful actresses on television and film was undoubtedly Lucia Mendez, who conquered the public with his charisma and talent that he showed in each of his projects. The artist captivated several men, however, she was never able to win the heart of the son of Maria Felixwith whom she was in love and declared that she could even think about getting married.

Despite “The Lady“She had four marriages, she was only a mother once, because her only son, Enrique Alvarez Felix, had it on April 6, 1935 with her first husband. Although the young man did not spend the first years of his life with the diva of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, he soon caught the attention of the entertainment industry and in 1960 he debuted in the telenovela “the golden woman” Y four years later he did the same on the big screen with “Simon of the desert”.

Enrique Álvarez Félix was the only son of “La Doña” Photo: Special

Lucía Méndez fell in love with Enrique Álvarez Félix

The son of Maria Felix He formed his own career away from his mother’s, so he did projects in the theater, cinema and on television, the latter being where he got the most roles, one of which marked his career was Gustavo Adolfo Almazan y de la Vega in the cliffhanger”colorful“, from 1980, in which his co-star was Lucia Mendez, who was one of the most popular protagonists of that time.

In different interviews, the actress has shown the appreciation she had for Enriquewho confessed kissed very well because although the approaches in soap operas are not real, the actor yes I gave him “french kiss”. Furthermore, he has stated that he She liked María Félix’s son so much that she would have married him, however, he did not do so because the young man “was gay”.

Enrique Alvarez Felix, the son of Maryhe was my love and adoration, too bad he was gay, I say it openly; if not I would have married, pregnant, with him. I used to like that very much“, highlighted Lucia Mendez in an interview with Omar Chaparro, where he revealed that he had a great friendship with the protagonist of hits like “Enamorada” and “Tizoc: Indian love”.

Was Enrique Álvarez Félix gay?

According to various rumors of the time, Maria Felix had noticed his son’s sexual orientation at a very early age, so he enrolled him in military schools in Canada, United States and France. Nevertheless, Enrique Alvarez He returned to Mexico and began to stand out in the entertainment industry where he was very popular thanks to his leading roles, but also to speculation about his relationship with other personalities such as Carlos Pinar, who was vetoed by a former president.

In 1971 he participated in the film “The spring of the scorpions” where he played the lover of a man, so from that moment the rumors of his alleged homosexuality began to intensify. Maria Felix She was estranged from her son for a time, due to the gossip of the people and the rejection that she supposedly had for him.

Enrique Alvarez Felix he died May 24, 1996 victim of an acute myocardial infarction, in Mexico City, at 62 years of age. “The Lady” He never confirmed his son’s sexual orientation, so speculation continues even now.

