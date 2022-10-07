Lucía Rivera launches an inspiring message to her fans that reminds us a lot of Selena Gomez

Nowadays we spend the same (and even more) time relating to each other virtually than in real life. Well used, these types of platforms have become a very useful vehicle for connecting with millions of people, an open door to the world that also has a B side: “We are constantly bombarded with images on social media that tell us what we should look like and who we should be.. Many of these images are highly edited and paint a false picture of what beauty looks like.” Selena Gomez told us in an interview for FASHION. The singer spoke to us from the heart, as she herself has suffered the consequences of cyber overexposure and he has fought ever since to change things. Lucía Rivera has also proposed it and uses his reach to share messages as sincere and inspiring as the one he just released to his community of fans.

She is one of our models with the greatest projection and, as she herself tells between the lines of the message that she has published on her networks, “I simply work on what I want (luckily) as I like and I give my best.” She, although she has also wanted to give visibility to the role that fans play in her life and makes a wish to all of them: “I want the people who follow me on this network (with which I feel very little identified so many times) to follow me not only because I’m ‘pretty’ and being within the canons, I do not want to be harmful so that there are people who fall just like I fell in comparisons that have done nothing more in me than create a deep void, “writes Lucía, reminding us of the words that Selena Gomez dedicated to us in that interview.

And it is that, if the American was honest about her personal knowledge about how “harmful these images can be for your mental health and how they affect other people too”, the Spaniard does not hesitate to share what the situation meant for her Selena speaks: “I don’t regret saying what I think, because I’d rather fight than go with the flow of the rest, because since I went through the depression that I went through with which from time to time I find myself and falter; I wanted to come back realI wanted to be a good profile for people who have met like me at some point”.

The commitment that Lucía Rivera speaks of is firm and, in images like this one (made up by Givenchy Beauty) in which she demonstrates her talent as a model, we verify the strength of the messages that accompany them: “There are days that I believe 100% in what I do, in myself, and in what I like, and others that I rethink it and think ‘Maybe nobody understands it’ but in the end I quickly come to the conclusion of what is important, is that I am doing it”. A reflection with which she openly shows insecurities with which she surely helps her community of fans, who verify through her that regaining confidence is possible: “There are days when I feel very fragile, and other days, (lately most) I feel like I’m an earthquake”.