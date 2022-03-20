Lucía Ruiz, third in the Piccolo Trofeo Binda Júnior / Women / Cycling news / CYCLING BIKE

FEMALES Sunday, March 20, 2022





The cyclist from Río Miera – Cantabria Deporte, Lucía Ruiz, riding with the Spanish team, was third in the first round of the UCI Nations Cup, the 9th Piccolo Trofeo Binda – Valli Del Verbano, which was held in Italy.

The winner was the Italian Francisca Pellegrini (Valcar Travel and Service U19) who beat Michela de Grandis and the Spanish in the final sprint of fifteen runners.

UCI Nations Cup Women Junior 2022

20 Mar 2022 Piccolo Trophy Alfredo Binda ITA

27 Mar 2022 Gent Wevelgem BEL

22 Apr 2022 EPZ Omloop van Borsele NED

07 May 2022 Tour du Gévaudan Occitanie femmes FRA

27 Aug 2022 Bizkaikoloreak ESP

07 Sep 2022 Watersley Ladies Challenge NED

The chronicle of the RFEC:

Sensational way to start the season for the Spanish Junior Women’s Road Team. Lucía Ruíz has climbed onto the podium as third classified in the Piccolo Trofeo Binda, the inaugural event of the UCI Nations Cup, after a great performance by the entire national team, which has run very compact, always in the leading positions and very attentive to all movements.

This 9th Piccolo Trofeo Binda Valli Del Verbano started at 8:30 in the morning and since the start the race has had a dizzying pace that has led the peloton to cover almost 40 kilometers in the first hour of the race. The initial bars have not been very lucky for the Spanish National Team, which has seen how Laura Ruíz had to leave due to a fall, fortunately without consequences.

In the second hour of the race, there have been several movements and escape attempts, but none have been successful. The Spanish National Team has had a great race as a team, always occupying the first places in the peloton and thanks to this they have managed to face the last ascent of the day, the climb to Orino, which was crowned 8 km from the finish line, very well placed. Rayer (France), Ciabocco (Vo2), Pellegrini (Valcar T&S), Vinke (Nxtg), Roberts (Great Britain) and Schmidsberger (Austria) reached the top of Orino in the lead, while just a few seconds later he did the own a group of nine runners with Lucía Ruiz and Ainhoa ​​Moreno.

In the descent to the finish line, the group in which the two Spanish cyclists were found managed to contact the head of the race to form a group of 15 at the front that would be the one that would play for victory in the sprint. Unfortunately, Ainhoa ​​Moreno was unable to fight for victory due to an inopportune exit from the chain, but Lucía Ruíz did so at a great level.

Victory went to Francesca Pellegrini ahead of Michela De Grandis, while in third position, thanks to her good top speed, Lucía Ruíz finished to give the Spanish National Team a valuable podium in this inaugural round of the Women’s Cup. UCI Nations. Ainhoa ​​Moreno, finally, finished in 33rd position, closing the second group, which crossed the finish line 12” behind the winner. Carolina Vega, for her part, was 54th at 45” and Estefanía Jiménez, 72nd at 3’15”. Laura Ruíz, due to a fall, and Laia Bosch have had to leave.

Piccolo Alfredo Binda Trophy

Valli del Verbano (ITA/1.Ncup)

Cocquio Trevisago – Cittiglio, 73.4 km

Junior Female

nations cup

1 PELLEGRINI Franciasca Valcar – Travel & Service U19 1:59:26

2 DE GRANDIS Michela UC Conscio Pedale del Sile mt

3 RUIZ Lucia Spain mt

4 LINTHOUDT Jade NXTG U19 mt

5 LISTER Grace Great Britain mt

6 VINKE Nienke NXTG U19 mt

7 RAYER Eglantine France mt

8 VENTURELLI Federica GS Gauss mt

9 CIABOCCO Eleonora Cycling Insieme Team di Federico mt

10 VALTULINI Elisa CC Canturino 1902 ASD mt

11 CZAPLA Justyna Germany mt

12 ROBERTS Awen Great Britain mt

13 SEGATO Gaia Breganze Millenium mt

14 REIJNHOUT Rosita Netherlands mt

15 RYO Titia France 0:06

16 BRILLIANT ROMEO Serena Valcar – Travel & Service U19 0:12

17 EBRAS Elisabeth Team Rytger Development mt

18 CASAGRANDA Andrea Breganze Millenium mt

19 VEENHOVEN Nienke NXTG U19 mt

20 SANDER Laura Lizette Team Rytger Development mt

21 PIFFER Sara Team Lady Zuliani mt

22 SIMON Jette Germany mt

23 PAVESI Marta Valcar – Travel & Service U19 mt

24 MARKOVÁ Adéla Czech Republic mt

25 TRUSSARDO Valentina Cycling Insieme Team di Federico mt

26 KVASNICKOVÁ Eliška Czech Republic mt

27 HUBER Lea Switzerland mt

28 GALOF Pija Slovenia mt

29 ZIMMERMANN Fiona Switzerland mt

30 LAZZARI Camilla Team Wilier – Chiara Pierobon mt

31 ANDERSON Solbjørk Minke Team Rytger Development mt

32 COSTANTINI Romina UC Conscio Pedale del Sile mt

33 MORENO Ainhoa ​​Spain mt

34 BEGO Julie France 0:17

35 SCHMIDSBERGER Daniela Austria mt

36 AINTILA Wilma Team Rytger Development 0:42

37 KNAVEN Mirre NXTG U19 mt

38 VAN DER WOLF Babette WV Schijndel mt

39 VAN BELLE Lisa Netherlands mt

40 BRAFA Benedetta Racconigi Cycling Team 0:45

41 BATTISTI Angelica Breganze Millenium mt

42 MIOTTO Giulia Breganze Millenium mt

43 DE VALLIER Elisa UC Conscio Pedale del Sile mt

44 MARZANATI Camilla Racconigi Cycling Team mt

45 PPE Aline Switzerland mt

46 PEPOLI Sara Cycling Insieme Team di Federico mt

47 RIGAUX Alizée France mt

48 COLNAR Špela Slovenia mt

49 RUICKOVÁ Anna Czech Republic mt

50 TAITI Elisa Zhiraf Guerciotti mt

51 TESTA Martina CC Canturino 1902 ASD mt

52 CAPPELLETTI Aurora GS Gauss mt

53 SLANÍKOVÁ Nela Czech Republic mt

54 VEGA Carolina Spain mt

55 BURGNERA Alice Breganze Millenium 0:54

56 CERIELLO Matilde Racconigi Cycling Team mt

57 VALLOTTO Giulia UC Conscio Pedale del Sile 1:16

58 SHARP Elizabeth Great Britain mt

59 PERNOLLET Aurore France mt

60 GIANNOTTI Giorgia Vallerbike ASD mt

61 KUNZ Hannah Germany mt

62 RADADI Ambre France mt

63 SRNSKÁ Patricie Czech Republic mt

64 MÄRKL Jule Germany mt

65 CADALBERT Lorraine Switzerland mt

66 TONIOLLI Alice Breganze Millenium mt

67 ARENDT Franzi Germany mt

68 MANFRO Chiara Team Wilier – Chiara Pierobon 1:24

69 MALUCELLI Sara Cycling Insieme Team di Federico 1:27

70 RAIMONDI Giulia Team Wilier – Chiara Pierobon mt

71 WITTEVRONGEL Lani Doltcini – Van Eyck Sport 2:48

72 JIMENEZ Estefania Spain 3:15

73 BADER Silje Netherlands mt

74 DE GRAVE Britt Netherlands 3:19

75 ORECCHIO Smeralda Zhiraf Guerciotti 3:44

76 TRABUIO Serena Team Wilier – Chiara Pierobon 3:46

DNF CARSTENSEN Sofie Denmark –

DNF NORRID-MORTENSEN Olympia Denmark –

DNF KRUM Ida Mechlenborg Denmark –

DNF SØRENSEN Astrid Marie Denmark –

DNF FUCHS Magdalena Germany –

DNF SHAW Eilidh Great Britain –

DNF RAMSEY Holly Great Britain –

DNF LEU Lorraine Switzerland –

DNF HUTTER Anina Switzerland –

DNF SPRINGER Tia Slovenia –

DNF JANCIC Katarina Slovenia –

DNF MOROZ Nuša Slovenia –

DNF ZUPANIC Nea Slovenia –

DNF RUNTOVÁ Hanka Czech Republic –

DNF RUIZ Laura Spain –

DNF BOSCH Laia Spain –

DNF WINTERS Fien Netherlands –

DNF VAN VELZEN Zoë Netherlands –

DNF VAN HEEL Lisa WV Schijndel –

DNF VAN DEN EIJNDEN Jony WV Schijndel –

DNF VAN GIJSEL Dewy WV Schijndel –

DNF SOUREN Nikki WV Schijndel –

DNF TICHÁ Kristína Slovakia –

DNF VARŠOVÁ Klaudia Slovakia –

DNF MACSAIOVÁ Jana Slovakia –

DNF CIRIAKOVÁ Terézia Slovakia –

DNF PRÜNSTER Florentine Austria –

DNF WINTER Elisa Austria –

DNF FRIEDRICH Chiara Austria –

DNF MARTINI Johanna Austria –

DNF SUNDGREN Clara Team Rytger Development –

DNF LUND Victory Team Rytger Development –

DNF GRASSI Vittoria ASD VO2 Team Pink –

DNF SACCHI Chiara ASD VO2 Team Pink –

DNF ZANZI Valentina ASD VO2 Team Pink –

DNF LOCATELLI Stretcher ASD VO2 Team Pink –

DNF SANFILIPPO Martina ASD VO2 Team Pink –

DNF GUIDETTI Sara ASD VO2 Team Pink –

DNF JOORIS Phoebe NXTG U19 –

DNF TORRES Serena Jeanette GS Gauss –

DNF RIVA Francesca GS Gauss –

DNF FANTINI Carlotta GS Gauss –

DNF RABBIA Asia Racconigi Cycling Team –

DNF ROCCATO Elisa Racconigi Cycling Team –

DNF SEMOLI Serena Team Wilier – Chiara Pierobon –

DNF TOTTOLO Elisa UC Conscio Pedale del Sile –

DNF LUCCON Sara UC Conscio Pedale del Sile –

DNF CARRARA Martina Valcar – Travel & Service U19 –

DNF BERTONI Giorgia Valcar – Travel & Service U19 –

DNF DOGNINI Sofia Valcar – Travel & Service U19 –

DNF MEUCCI Emma Zhiraf Guerciotti –

DNF LEARDINI Ilaria Zhiraf Guerciotti –

DNF ZINGONI Greta Zhiraf Guerciotti –

DNF GELICHI Virginia Zhiraf Guerciotti –

DNF VIGLIANTI Erika Cycling Insieme Team di Federico –

DNF CORNALE Caterina Cycling Insieme Team di Federico –

DNF MANCANI Stefania CC Canturino 1902 ASD –

DNF ROSSETTI Alessia CC Canturino 1902 ASD –

DNF RODA Beatrice CC Canturino 1902 ASD –

DNF PACCALINI Alessia Vallerbike ASD –

DNF SENESI Caterina Vallerbike ASD –

DNF PIGOLOTTI Rebekka Vallerbike ASD –

DNF GREENWOOD Chloe Doltcini – Van Eyck Sport –

DNF BRUNEEL Anna Doltcini – Van Eyck Sport –

DNF VANDERAERDEN Anna Doltcini – Van Eyck Sport –

DNF HUYBRECHTS Britt Doltcini – Van Eyck Sport –

DNF PAVANELLO Rebecca Team Lady Zuliani –

DNF SERENA Giorgia Team Lady Zuliani –

DNF VETTORELLO Ambra Team Lady Zuliani –

DNF FOLIGNO Alessia Team Lady Zuliani –

DNF STENICO Erika Team Lady Zuliani –

DNF PREVEDELLO Ilaria ASD Team 1971 –

DNF GENUINE Cristina ASD Team 1971 –

DNF DE CASSAN Giulia ASD Team 1971 –

DNF ONGARATO Livielle ASD Team 1971 –

