Luciana Fuster cries on her admission to ‘EEG: 10 years’ and asks to stop attacks | SHOWS

Luciana Fuster he returned to this is war and, between tears, asked that the attacks he has been receiving cease. Hours before, the young model he had sent a statement in which he mentioned he was afraid of falling into depression.

Luciana Fuster returned to the reality show ‘This is war’ for 10 years and in her presentation she shed tears when she confessed that she does not have a good time because they insult her with strong qualifications on the street.

“How I feel today does not come from now, but I made the decision to talk about something that I have saved for a long time. People have gotten used to telling us that you are a public figure and you have to put up with everything, but they don’t realize that there is a human being behind.” said the model.

Subsequently, Luciana Fuster indicated that they insult her on the street and accuse her of being a bad friend. Drivers Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vértiz expressed their solidarity and asked to stop this hatred.

Along these lines, the young woman specified “these are insults that I can’t repeat right now, they are qualifiers from p to the bottom. In the faucet they call me a bad friend. At what point in life have I messed with someone?

Luciana Fuster issues a statement for attacks she receives on social networks. (Photo: Instagram)

STATEMENT FROM LUCIANA FUSTER

Trome shares Luciana Fuster’s statement below in the face of the strong questions she has been receiving:

“Stop Please. I was silent for a long time. I tried to normalize what they do with me and with many women, excusing them myself with what many made me believe… “You are a public figure and you have to accept what they say about you”

No more aggression and psychological abuse. I am not well, I am afraid of what they are doing with my name and reputation. I am afraid to go outside. I’m afraid of what he can do to me out of hate. In my house I don’t leave my room or stop crying

It sucks having to pretend it’s okay and try to believe it. I am afraid of falling into depression. My job is on radio, TV and the networks and I have to always be smiling and energetic. I receive many hate words and attacks on a daily basis.

I have the right to live, not only as I want. If not that no one should be able to invent things about me, defame me, discredit me, much less make me vulnerable and a point of attack against a country and others.