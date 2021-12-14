Luciana Littizzetto, suffers from a chronic health problem: it drives her crazy

What does the famous comedian Luciana Littizzetto suffer from? This is a common health problem for many. Here’s what.

Luciana Littizzetto is an actress, presenter, imitator originally from the province of Turin, more precisely of San Donato. Here the parents ran a dairy, but the host immediately showed a different inclination in the field of work. She first graduated from the Verdi Conservatory, then embarked on a career as a teacher at school. In the meantime he also collaborates as a journalist with some editorial offices.

The turning point came nine years later, when following his degree in humanities, he enrolled in an acting school. He soon began his first cabaret and theater shows. Gradually there is the debut both on TV and on radio, two passions that Littizzetto has never abandoned. Take part in Never say goals, Zelig, Those who football, The hyenas where she stages hilarious gags with her skills as an imitator.

He also started a career in the field of film taking on roles for the most part comic, but has proven to be versatile in knowing how to tackle dramatic roles as well.

Shortly after he began his collaboration with Fabio Fazio in Che tempo che fa which also leads to the conduct of the Sanremo Festival. Over the years she has also had other experiences, such as the judge of Italia’s got talent, but the collaboration with Fazio remains intact over time and continues to this day.

But let’s now see what Luciana Littizzetto suffers from. This is a common health problem for many people. Here’s what it is.

Luciana Littizzetto suffers from pollen allergy

Luciana Littizzetto is allergic to pollen, as repeatedly communicated by the person concerned on her social channels. During the period in which the pollen turns more easily, his nose becomes very red due to the continuous irritation caused by rubbing with handkerchiefs.

When the TV presenter finds herself in moments of severe allergy, she also has difficulty in conducting her program on the radio and in co-conducting the episodes of What’s the weather like with Fabio Fazio. In these cases, antihistamines are truly a cure-all and can flush out allergic reactions. This is a common problem for many Italians, especially during the flowering period in spring.