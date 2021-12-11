News

Luciana Littizzetto, Will Smith and Giacomo Poretti tell their stories (in the bookshop) – ilLibraio.it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Luciana Littizzetto, Will Smith And Giacomo Poretti, three characters of the show are told in three books that allow us to know what lies behind the success, and to reflect on those values which, regardless of success, should always be preserved. Three books that will make you move And reflect:

I trust you

Author: Luciana Littizzetto, comedian, stand-up comedian, radio and TV presenter, writer, actress, voice actress.
Publisher: Mondadori.
Gender: a memoir that tells, as the subtitle itself indicates, the “story of my children born of my heart”.
Pages: 168.
Plot: there is a story in the personal life of Luciana Littizzetto, which would seem complicated to tell it briefly, but which at the same time has always been full of funny moments. It was born with the custody of two boys from an institute and continues over the years with what it involves raising children: doubts, scares, school receptions, boyfriends, tattoos, guilt and ways to deal with everything this.
Recommended for … those who want to discover the most intimate and touching aspects of the life of a tenacious adoptive mother.
What we liked the most: the ability of this great woman of the show to tell herself with sincerity and grace, pushing humorous writing towards a new frontier, at the service of profound and contradictory feelings.

American cover of the book Will

Author: Will Smith, actor, rapper and global icon, one of the most dynamic and beloved personalities in the show.
Publisher: Longanesi.
Gender: Will Smith’s first autobiography.
Pages: 432.
Plot: at the age of 50, Will Smith thought he had it all. Too bad that his family members did not share his enthusiasm and felt, indeed, like tightrope walkers in a circus, suffocated by the impossible standards of perfection of a workaholic. Mutiny was just around the corner, and Will was about to find he hadn’t finished learning all there was to learn about love and happiness, as he boldly reconstructs in this book.
Recommended for … those who love stories characterized by an epic clash between love, ambitions, fears and success.
What we liked the most: Will Smith’s teaching on the importance of fighting to make a dream come true only if in the meantime you are able to protect the happiness of those you love and also listen to opinions different from your own.

Cover of the book Night shift

Author: Giacomo Poretti, nurse, then comedian of the trio Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo and collaborator for various publications.
Publisher: Mondadori.
Gender: the tragicomic novel of a nurse who wanted to do something else.
Pages: 156.
Plot: in the amusing story of the nurse Sandrino – who has an inexplicable and strong resemblance to Giacomo Poretti – doctors, patients and other characters of all kinds parade. But especially the tenderness towards those who suffer and fear emerges, which induces Sandrino to pursue the CEO of the Universe (or whoever for him) with a thousand questions and doubts about disease, the human condition and the many forms of injustice we are witnessing. .
Recommended for … who knows that the spice of life lies in the small and large issues we face every day.
What we liked the most: the fact that, with the profound lightness that distinguishes him, Giacomo describes a story made up of many stories, which make us laugh, cry and above all, without attracting too much attention, reflect.

(article in collaboration with Upday)


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 34 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Frustrating! I’ve always felt bad about myself! “

September 30, 2021

Jumanji 4 will arrive sooner than we thought

2 weeks ago

The Nuova 500 rewrites a sustainable future with Leonardo DiCaprio

October 5, 2021

Billie Eilish, the film concert from September 3 on Disney + | Trailer

August 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button