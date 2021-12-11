Luciana Littizzetto, Will Smith and Giacomo Poretti tell their stories (in the bookshop) – ilLibraio.it

Luciana Littizzetto, Will Smith And Giacomo Poretti, three characters of the show are told in three books that allow us to know what lies behind the success, and to reflect on those values which, regardless of success, should always be preserved. Three books that will make you move And reflect:

I trust you

Author: Luciana Littizzetto, comedian, stand-up comedian, radio and TV presenter, writer, actress, voice actress.

Publisher: Mondadori.

Gender: a memoir that tells, as the subtitle itself indicates, the “story of my children born of my heart”.

Pages: 168.

Plot: there is a story in the personal life of Luciana Littizzetto, which would seem complicated to tell it briefly, but which at the same time has always been full of funny moments. It was born with the custody of two boys from an institute and continues over the years with what it involves raising children: doubts, scares, school receptions, boyfriends, tattoos, guilt and ways to deal with everything this.

Recommended for … those who want to discover the most intimate and touching aspects of the life of a tenacious adoptive mother.

What we liked the most: the ability of this great woman of the show to tell herself with sincerity and grace, pushing humorous writing towards a new frontier, at the service of profound and contradictory feelings.

Author: Will Smith, actor, rapper and global icon, one of the most dynamic and beloved personalities in the show.

Publisher: Longanesi.

Gender: Will Smith’s first autobiography.

Pages: 432.

Plot: at the age of 50, Will Smith thought he had it all. Too bad that his family members did not share his enthusiasm and felt, indeed, like tightrope walkers in a circus, suffocated by the impossible standards of perfection of a workaholic. Mutiny was just around the corner, and Will was about to find he hadn’t finished learning all there was to learn about love and happiness, as he boldly reconstructs in this book.

Recommended for … those who love stories characterized by an epic clash between love, ambitions, fears and success.

What we liked the most: Will Smith’s teaching on the importance of fighting to make a dream come true only if in the meantime you are able to protect the happiness of those you love and also listen to opinions different from your own.

Author: Giacomo Poretti, nurse, then comedian of the trio Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo and collaborator for various publications.

Publisher: Mondadori.

Gender: the tragicomic novel of a nurse who wanted to do something else.

Pages: 156.

Plot: in the amusing story of the nurse Sandrino – who has an inexplicable and strong resemblance to Giacomo Poretti – doctors, patients and other characters of all kinds parade. But especially the tenderness towards those who suffer and fear emerges, which induces Sandrino to pursue the CEO of the Universe (or whoever for him) with a thousand questions and doubts about disease, the human condition and the many forms of injustice we are witnessing. .

Recommended for … who knows that the spice of life lies in the small and large issues we face every day.

What we liked the most: the fact that, with the profound lightness that distinguishes him, Giacomo describes a story made up of many stories, which make us laugh, cry and above all, without attracting too much attention, reflect.

(article in collaboration with Upday)