Lucid Air, confirmation arrives: in Europe in the course of 2022

The new Lucid Air electric sedan will debut in Europe in the course of 2022. Lucid Motors, in fact, confirmed its expansion plans for the Old Continent through a message on Twitter in response to a user who asked about the arrival of the car in the United Kingdom.

The carmaker then promised it would provide accurate information regarding deliveries in each individual country. It is not the first time that there is talk of the arrival of Lucid Air in Europe in 2022. The latest information on this, however, dated back to July 2021 when Roberto Russo, the new Country Manager of the American manufacturer for Germany, had spoken of the start of deliveries for the German market for 2022.

Expansion to European markets will begin this year. Stay tuned for country-specific delivery information. – Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) January 4, 2022

It is therefore an important confirmation that the expansion plans of the American manufacturer have not changed. For more details we will have to wait a little longer. But where will Lucid Motors start its expansion in the Old Continent? On this issue we can only refer to what had always emerged in July. In addition to Germany, the Lucid Air could initially land as well in the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium and Denmark. Given that the Twitter message is in response to an English user, it is possible that the company may debut immediately in United Kingdom.

These are details that will be clarified when Lucid Motors announces the entry on the European market. It seems that for the Italian market, however, we will have to wait further. It must be said, however, that from 2020 the American company accepts pre-orders from 15 European countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Monaco, Holland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Sooner or later, therefore, the manufacturer will arrive in all these countries.

The details on the landing in the Old Continent will also be important because we will finally get to know the car prices for this market. In addition, we will find out which versions of the sedan will arrive immediately in Europe.