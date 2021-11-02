Lucid Air, deliveries of the electric sedan start
The time has finally come for Lucid Air debut on the market. Saturday 30 October is, in fact, deliveries start of the first examples of the Lucid Air Dream Edition. For the American car manufacturer, this is a very important moment in its recent history. The growth plans of the brand are, in fact, very ambitious. With the arrival of electric cars in the hands of customers, it will finally be possible to discover many more details of the cars and above all their real quality.
On paper, this battery-powered sedan has all the right numbers for a good result. The manufacturer seems to have worked very well at the powertrain level. As we have had a lot to see, the car has managed to achieve a record range in the EPA cycle which as we know is very reliable. The Air Dream Edition Range model got a mileage up to approximately 836/837 km. The car also has a very advanced assisted driving platform which in the more refined variant also offers a LiDAR sensor. Platform that supports OTA updates in order to be improved over time.
It will therefore be very interesting to follow the sales trend to understand the real success of Lucid Air and the company’s prospects.
At this point, we recall the main specifications of the Dream Edition models (limited edition) and Grand Touring which are the first to arrive in the hands of customers. Note an interesting aspect, namely the fact that the battery pack, between the two models, differs by just about 6 kWh. Lucid Air Dream Edition, in fact, can count on a 118 kWh battery pack, with 22 modules for a total of 6,600 cylindrical cells of the 2170 type. The Grand Touring, on the other hand, integrates a 112 kWh accumulator.
This small difference in capacity was conceivable as the EPA certified mileage level was very similar. The cell supplier should be Samsung SDI with which the company had entered into an agreement in 2016. The cells of the other versions, however, should be provided by LG. One of the key elements of Lucid Air is the 900V platform which allows very high power recharges, up to 300 kW.
Lucid Air Dream Edition
- 118 kWh battery
- 900 V architecture
- Dream Edition Performance (19-inch wheels) – 758 km
- Dream Edition Performance (21-inch wheels) – 726 km
- Dream Edition Range (19-inch wheels) – 837 km
- Dream Edition Range (21-inch wheels) – 774 km
- Powertrain (Dream Edition Performance) – 828 kW and 1,390 Nm
- Powertrain (Dream Edition Range) – 695 kW and 1,390 Nm
- Top speed: 270 km / h
Lucid Air Grand Touring
- 112 kWh battery
- 900 V architecture
- Grand Touring (19-inch wheels) – 830 km
- Grand Touring (21-inch wheels) – 755 km
- Powertrain – 596 kW and 1,200 Nm
- Top speed: 270 km / h