Lucid Air, deliveries of the electric sedan start

The time has finally come for Lucid Air debut on the market. Saturday 30 October is, in fact, deliveries start of the first examples of the Lucid Air Dream Edition. For the American car manufacturer, this is a very important moment in its recent history. The growth plans of the brand are, in fact, very ambitious. With the arrival of electric cars in the hands of customers, it will finally be possible to discover many more details of the cars and above all their real quality.

On paper, this battery-powered sedan has all the right numbers for a good result. The manufacturer seems to have worked very well at the powertrain level. As we have had a lot to see, the car has managed to achieve a record range in the EPA cycle which as we know is very reliable. The Air Dream Edition Range model got a mileage up to approximately 836/837 km. The car also has a very advanced assisted driving platform which in the more refined variant also offers a LiDAR sensor. Platform that supports OTA updates in order to be improved over time.

It will therefore be very interesting to follow the sales trend to understand the real success of Lucid Air and the company’s prospects.