Lucid Air, interior, test, engine, electric, price, range

After months of waiting, the first ones Lucid Air they started to reach their customers, while some ended up in the hands of some journalists for the first road tests. Just as happened to our colleagues at Motor1 USA.

Below we have translated and adapted their road test, so that you can get an idea of ​​how the anti-Tesla made in California (as well as Tesla, of Palo Alto) on the wide American roads.

Exteriors

There Lucid Air in test – which you see in the photos below – is in the Dream Edition version, a top of the range in the true sense of the word already for the numbers: power of 1.127 CV and autonomy of over 830 km, the highest compared to any other electric on the market.

The exterior does not hide in the least the philosophy of modern luxury, with a coupé shape with “long rear window” and with four doors like the sedans. The lines are relatively simple, with large windows, giving it the appearance of a car with a futuristic design, but not exasperated.

The front is dominated by two very thin horizontal headlights which integrate the equally thin “grille” semi-covered by a full-width lash. Further down in the bumper is a central air intake, with two more vertical to the sides and a chrome edge as a “spoiler”.

The rear follows the line of the front, with a full-width headlight and a similar central air intake at the bottom, with a chrome border. To differentiate it, in addition of course to the red color of the headlights, there is the shape of the rear window, the number plate (which does not appear on the front of the American Lucid Air) and a small spoiler.

Interior

The interior is touchscreen. It may seem trivial or inaccurate as a description, but the total is 34 inches of digital displays, with few physical buttons.

In front of the driver, the two instrumentation and infotainment displays come together in a single digital block, while in the center of the dashboard there is another very large screen with a controller for scrolling the menu, with the “mechanical sensation of precision comparable to that of a Swiss watch “when wound.

To make everything more futuristic, the position of the windshield, which extends up above the front seats, offers a panoramic view that goes from the road to the sky. The same happens with the rear part of the passenger compartment, thanks to the extended rear window. Curious is the fact that the sun blinds, having no frames to attach to, are attached to the crystal itself, giving the impression of “floating” in the passenger compartment.

The current upholstery offering includes eco-friendly alpaca / wool fabrics, sustainably harvested wood options, Nappa leather (with carbon neutral sourcing) and PurLuxe leather. Small detail, there is no starter button: like many other modern electric cars, the Lucid Air automatically knows when someone is inside and you are ready to go.

Guide

You wouldn’t say that the Lucid Air has over 1,100 hp, while you are driving it in a non-exuberant way: the power is delivered in a smooth and predictable way. Yet, when you step on the accelerator pedal, the instant thrust is such as to reach 100 km / h from a standstill in just 2.4 seconds, and cover the 100-160km / h pickup in 4.8 seconds – hypercar numbers in a five-seater luxury sedan body, with a whopping 2,360kg to shake.

To give an idea of ​​acceleration, during the test I asked my passenger in the front seat to record a video with his phone during stationary starts, and the resulting G-forces were strong enough to knock his phone over twice. in a row. And the Lucid 900+ volt architecture doesn’t seem to suffer from delays even with abrupt accelerations in repeat.

On the other hand, as a luxury sedan, the Air is a very soft trim car: during the test lap of about 160 km I also covered a certain amount of motorway, and the suspension is perfectly capable of absorbing irregularities. “prolonged” as if traveling on pneumatic springs – which it is not, because the Lucid has fitted electronically adjustable shock absorbers.

The steering is communicative and sensitive, especially when considering the weight of the car, and encourages the driver to “trust” and build confidence even at higher speeds – speeds that on traditional sedans would keep their eyes peeled with a note of concern.

In general the driving dynamics are well done, although an emergency braking revealed a very long stroke brake pedal and a bit “late” braking. Lucid attributed this detail to the fact that the pre-production trial version lacked some updated hardware and software components for the stock Air.

Another minor anomaly, again caused by a missing structural component on the pre-production version, was a sudden change in ride quality on a particularly rough stretch of road.

Curiosity

The electric motor has an unusually compact design: it guarantees a power of up to 670 hp compressed in a weight of only 74 kg. When the official data of the Lucid Air began to come out, given the autonomy of over 830 km, everyone thought that the battery could not have less than 130 kWh available. And instead the Air does not go beyond 118 kWh of maximum capacity.

The “trick” lies in the obsessive attention to efficiency: an incredibly accurate work in every area, from aerodynamics to electronics passing through motors and batteries. Lucid explained during the conference that the work of the technicians was mainly carried out on four areas: aerodynamic efficiency, rolling friction, auxiliary systems and powertrain.

Prices

The prices for the Lucid Air are only available for the American variant, although Lucid has already confirmed that the Air will arrive in Europe in 2022. The prices below are therefore in US dollars, alongside the related conversions into euros at the current exchange rate.

The price difference of the Air between the various versions is incredible: the basic version with 480 HP and 653 km of autonomy starts at 74,400 dollars (approx. 67,700 euros), while the trial Dream Edition starts at $ 169,000 (almost 150,000 euros).

In between are the Touring version, with 620 HP and 653 km of autonomy, which starts at 87,500 dollars (77,300 euros), and the Grand Touring with 800 HP and 830 km of autonomy which starts at 131,500 dollars (about 116,000 euros). ).