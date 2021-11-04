Lucid Air, this is how the new electric sedan recharges

The first deliveries of the new Lucid Air sedan started a few days ago. Despite this, the first owners have already started sharing their impressions of the new electric model. In particular, one is very interesting because shows charging capabilities of the car. As we know, Lucid Motors has emphasized this aspect a lot, stating that thanks to the 900 V platform it will be possible to reach charging powers up to 300 kW.

What the Tesla2Lucid user shared on Twitter is very interesting. As you can see, the car has caught up a peak power of approximately 251 kW during a charging session at an Electrify America station. More specifically, the charging power ranged between 245 and 251 kW with the battery at around one-fifth of capacity. Although it was not possible to discover the exact charging curve of the Lucid Air (Dream Edition version with 118 kWh battery, 113 kWh usable), what is shared is extremely interesting.

#LucidOwnersClub reporting for duty! I have so much content but so little time to post. I’m skipping over all of Saturday’s #LucidAir first delivery epic events, and moving to my drive down south to Los Angeles. I wanted to experience the #SuperCharger equivalent … pic.twitter.com/qpAvKoPyZ6 – Tesla2Lucid (@ Tesla2Lucid2) November 2, 2021

The value is still far from the promised 300 kW but we do not know, for example, if the column could really deliver all that power (in theory it would be 350 kW) or if it is compatible with a 900 V system. to reach 300 kW no OTA update is needed. In any case, the 251 kW peak shown they are extremely high power which bode well for the charging capabilities of the new American electric sedan.

Looking closely at the other shared images, it can be seen that the car has embarked 80 kWh in 31 minutes and 2 seconds. Accounts in hand, this is an average of about 155 kW. A result, therefore, really not bad. Surely over the next few weeks, new information about this battery-powered car will arrive thanks to its first customers.