Lucid Games is working on triple A of an important PlayStation IP, for the new console – Nerd4.life

Lucid Games, the software house of Destruction Allstars, is working on a triple A for PS5, belonging to aimportant intellectual property of PlayStation. At least that’s what you get from the LinkedIn profile of a developer, Drew Williams-Rostron, who for a year and three months worked as “Technical Games Designer on an unannounced First-Party Flagship AAA IP for the PlayStation 5“right inside Lucid Games.

Naturally everyone immediately pointed the finger at a new Twisted Metal, on which several voices have concentrated in the recent past and which seems to have been entrusted to Lucid Games. After all, what better studio to make it, given its latest title?

Of course don’t take this information as a confirmation, but the fact that it was found in a developer’s resume still gives it some relevance. That said, we are waiting for Sony to announce the game to give it more substance.

For the rest, while we wait to find out more, we can try to give another chance to Destruction AllStars, which disappeared from the radar after a few weeks of launch (probably the least mentioned and remembered absolute PS5 exclusive).