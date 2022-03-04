Lucille Ball hated running a studio and wasn’t a feminist, says her daughter

ads

When Lucie Arnaz was first approached about starring in a new documentary about her parents, TV legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, she declined.

The 70-year-old was, at the time, contractually bound not to be involved in any projects about them other than Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos,” in which she and her younger brother, Desi Arnaz Jr. , they worked. as executive producers.

But he listened to the plans of the documentary’s producers anyway and let them know that their approach was completely wrong.

“I took the opportunity to clear a couple of things up for them,” Lucie told The Post. “Her whole focus was going to be Lucille Ball, and how she changed the female perspective, she ran a studio and she was a feminist. I said, ‘I’m going to stop you right there. Because first of all, if that’s her approach, it’s false and she’s not going to be able to back this up. She never considered herself a feminist. [The studio] was thrown on her. He hated every minute of it. All he wanted to do was put on a show.’”

Lucie Arnaz says that her mother, Lucille Ball (above), hated running Desilu Studios after divorcing Desi Arnaz (above). Leonard Mccombe/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Once Lucie, a veteran Broadway and film and nightclub actress who began her career as a regular on her mother’s 1968 television series “Here’s Lucy,” was given the freedom to take part in the documentary, she did. Now, “Lucy and Desi”, directed by Amy Poehler, will be released on Friday, March 4 on Amazon Prime.

The documentary that began as a study of a “feminist” superstar showbiz mogul eventually became the story of Ball and Desi’s epic Hollywood love affair, including “I Love Lucy,” the hit TV series. from the 1950s starring the couple. as well as his Desilu studio empire, which spans three production lots and 35 soundstages.

“Lucy and Desi”

After their divorce in 1960, Ball, who was a vice president of Desilu, had to take over the reins of the company to keep it going after Desi’s departure. However, that love story never really ended, Lucie reveals in the film as she poignantly describes her parents’ last phone conversation when Desi was on her deathbed in 1986.

Lucie is interviewed in the documentary, along with Carol Burnett, Bette Midler, Norman Lear and others, providing previously unseen family photos, home movie footage and autobiographical audiotapes recorded by her parents. “He was head over heels in love with Desi,” Lucy admits in one, while Desi confesses, “When he drank, he drank too much.”

Although Lucy-Desi’s story has been told many times before, including in an Emmy-winning 1993 NBC documentary, “Lucy and Desi: A Home Movie,” directed by Lucie, her daughter reckons the time is right to a new interpretation.

He noted that much of the content in Poehler’s documentary will be new information to many people. “There’s a whole new generation, people in their 20s and 30s, who don’t know what happened,” Lucie said. “What my father had to go through as a kid in Cuba: having it all and being a little bit happy and carefree, not a care in the world, and then having the rug pulled out from under you, in a tragic way. .”

The couple, who starred in “I Love Lucy” together, never stopped loving each other after their split. betmann

Desi’s father had been mayor of the city of Santiago de Cuba, and the once-wealthy family had to abruptly flee penniless to the US after the overthrow of the Machado regime in the early 1930s. when Desi was still a teenager.

“And on my mother’s side, they had nothing. They grew up quite poor, happy poor, but poor. There was a lot of death in her family,” Lucie said of Ball, who grew up in Jamestown, New York. Ball’s father died when she was just 3 years old, the first of many tragic losses her family would suffer. “It was a lot to deal with for a young person. And she ended up having to feel responsible for taking care of all those people she loved. My mother took care of her family for most of her life.”

Lucie Arnaz Mike Pont

Poehler’s choice to direct the documentary was a boon for Lucie, who thought, “That’s a really wonderful point of view to see this: She’s in the comedy world, she’s a businesswoman, she has a family, and she’s trying to balance everything”. of that.”

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Lucie, who has lived in Palm Springs, California, for the past eight years after a two-decade stint in New York and Connecticut, noted that she, too, has changed a lot since she was interviewed by her. own documentary about her parents. In it, she confessed that she felt deprived of her time and attention as a child, due to her great careers, and she suffered the pain of living through her very public divorce from her when she was not yet 10. years.

“I’ve grown up and I have a different way of looking at all of this now,” Lucie said. “My children have grown up and have children. I understand more about the decisions we make and how difficult it is to support a family and keep your job at a particular level without having to ruin your family. I’m much more forgiving.”

Ball, above with Desi, has been hailed as a Hollywood feminist heroine, but her daughter Lucie said her mother would have eschewed the label. CBS Photo Archive

She said she now sees the retelling of her parents’ story as “a kind of ‘mental autopsy’ of why these people did what they did. I can immerse myself in it and find it fascinating, rather than feeling, ‘I didn’t get what I wanted.’

“These were two really amazing people who had crazy things happen to them in their lives and they were still able to put on this amazing, crazy, wonderful show. And probably the only reason these things existed was their love for each other. They wanted to keep it solid, keep it together. how was that [success] mess [their marriage and family life] All up? There is something to learn from that.”

The documentary, produced by Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries and White Horse Pictures, is part of a revival of interest in Ball and Desi that has included the revival of Ball’s 1964 CBS radio talk show, “Let’s Talk to Lucy.” , on SiriusXM; the third season of TCM’s podcast “The Plot Thickens,” about Ball’s life; and Sorkin’s film starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, both nominated for Academy Awards for Best Performance. (JK Simmons is also nominated for his supporting role as “I Love Lucy” actor William Frawley, aka Fred Mertz.)

Arnaz said she didn’t like sharing her mother (above) with the world as a child, but she now has a better understanding of her parents’ sacrifices.George Rinhart

While Lucie isn’t a big fan of awards — “I’m fine with the nominations, but I feel uncomfortable when it starts deciding who’s the best” — she has been pleased with the accolades, which include a Golden Globe win. for Kidman.

“The acting in this film was excellent,” he said. “I think they’ve kind of left it out, especially Nicole and Javier, because none of them are necessarily Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.”

But what would his mother, who died in 1989 at the age of 77, think of the performances?

“[My mother] I appreciated actors, I appreciated a good performance,” Lucie replied. “And I think she would see in Nicole someone who really went beyond the wigs and the makeup and she didn’t try to look like Lucy. She would probably be more specifically critical about things in the movie that didn’t happen. [in real life]. But I think she would appreciate where the essence came from.”

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are nominated for Oscars for their portrayals of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos.” Lucie Arnaz mainly liked the film, but she had a problem with it. amazon

Lucie said that while her parents were accurately portrayed, others, including “I Love Lucy” writers Madelyn Pugh (played, at different ages, by Linda Lavin and Alia Shawkat) and Bob Carroll Jr. (Ronny Cox and Jake Lacy) – were no. “They were great actors, but they didn’t represent those people at all.

“I wasn’t involved in the movie on that level,” she continued. “Mr. Sorkin wanted to write the conflict that he decided he needed to write. And he ended up writing a really good movie… But I think my mom would have the same kind of problem with those little things.”

In addition to its undeniable comedic charms, Lucie believes “I Love Lucy” endures because “it’s about unconditional love.

Arnaz and Ball with baby Lucie in 1951. Bettmann

“Let’s take Lucy, who got into trouble most of the time. You waited for him, to see what kind of terrible trouble she’s going to get herself into. And then at the end, she snaps out of it and people forgive her,” Lucie said. “So we all wish we could be Lucy Ricardo, that life was kind to us in that way, that it was more forgiving.”

As for the “Lucy and Desi” documentary, Lucie hopes viewers will gain a deeper understanding of her parents and “maybe a little insight into their own lives and their own challenges in relationships and work,” she said.

“As I said in my own documentary, be careful what you wish for, because everything can go wrong,” he said, recalling the disappointment and pain of that daughter of the divorce that she was. But, drawing on the hard-won wisdom the intervening years have given him, he added: “In this case, it’s, ‘be careful what you wish for and make sure you’re ready for when it comes, and enjoy it.'” .’”

