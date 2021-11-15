“Lucille Ball is my obsession” – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The 54-year-old Australian actress plays the iconic Lucy from the sitcom “Lucy and I” in Aaron Sorkin’s biopic to be released on December 10th. In the cast also Javier Bardem in the role of the husband of the protagonist

Nicole Kidman spent a lot of time studying Lucille Ball’s movements on the sitcom “Lucy and I,” so that her portrayal of the histrionic actress in the biopic “Being the Ricardos” was absolutely convincing. «I analyzed her movements and I learned them, they entered my body and mind – the 54 year old Kidman told People magazine -. Making the character as accurate as possible was my obsession, like director Aaron Sorkin’s was to show what was behind the creation of Lucy Ricardo and who was the woman behind the character ».

The Italian grape The film traces a week of production of the famous series, during which Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz (played by Javier Bardem) will have to face a serious professional and personal crisis (the two separated in 1960) and in the trailer we also see the famous scene of the grape pressing of the episode «Lucy’s Italian Movie» of the fifth season. “We used real grapes for that scene – revealed the Australian actress again – and I would have gone on shooting it for a lot longer, because I was really having a lot of fun”.

Speaking of the iconic grape scene, in 1974 Ball herself – who passed away in 1989 at the age of 77 – told The Dick Cavett Show that she nearly died in that huge tub. «I slipped and accidentally hit the Italian actress Teresa Tirelli, who took offense and pulled me down. It was holding me by the throat and I was choking on all those grapes, it was killing me ».

“Being the Ricardos” will hit theaters on December 10th and will be on Amazon Prime Video on December 21st.