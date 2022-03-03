Luck? The genius of Cuadrado that gave Juventus the victory against Fiorentina

This Wednesday –March 2–, Fiorentina and Juventus they played the second duel of the Italian Cup semifinals that has Milan and Inter as other contenders.

On this occasion, the Colombian started from the substitutes’ bench in Allegri’s team, which won the first leg against the squad viola.

Although in the first part, the old lady He suffered constant attacks from the local team, for the second chapter the entry of Cuadrado gave a substantial air to win the victory and hit the table.

About the last minute of the game, Cuadrado opened space on the right wing to put in a withering cross that the local defense could not contain and, Due to a gross error by Lorenzo Venuti, the ball went to the bottom of the strings and he scored an own goal, thus making the final 1-0.

What left the game

When the initial result seemed that it was not going to change, in the same way as in AC Milan-Inter on Tuesday, Juve saw how a cross from Colombian Juan Cuadrado – who entered the pitch after the break – was poorly controlled and sent into his goal by defender Lorenzo Venuti.

The local fans did not stop booing their former idol, Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović, who signed for Juve last January, and who was discreet on Wednesday.

Fiorentina’s new striker, Jonathan Ikoné, who arrived in the January market from Lille to replace Vlahović, enjoyed the ‘Fiore’s’ best chances on the Artemio Franchi pitch, one of them a shot that repelled the post (48).

The hosts then slowed down and Juve, spurred on by the entry of Spanish international Álvaro Morata in the 59th minute, achieved a slim lead, but one that could be crucial for the second leg on April 21.

Juan Cuadrado/Juventus vs. empoly- Photo: Juventus FC via Getty Images

Square and an indelible mark in Italy

Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado continues to write golden pages in his career on Italian soil. Last Saturday after his team’s duel, Juventus against Empoli, the ‘Panita’, as he is nicknamed, reached an impressive mark that to date was held by former defender Iván Ramiro Córdoba.

After his team’s victory 3-2, Cuadrado became the Colombian player with the most matches played in Italy. According to the information given by the statistician Carlos ForeroCuadrado reached 323 games in Serie A, the same record as the Colombian benchmark who wore the colors of Inter Milan.

The Juventus attacker was one of the highlights in the victory of the old lady this Saturday, achieving a rating of 8.5 points, just one point below Serbian Dušan Vlahović, the new figure of this team who scored a double.

In Italy, other Colombians follow in Cuadrado’s footsteps in that brand of games played. Duván Zapata and Luis Muriel, players who have also spent a good time in the country of the boot.

Colombians with the most games in Italy

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: 323 matches

Ivan Ramiro Cordoba: 323 matches

Cristian Zapata: 311 matches

Luis Muriel: 270 matches

Duvan Zapata: 250 matches

Juan Camilo Zuniga: 162 matches

Victor Ibarbo: 130 matches

Mario Alberto Yepes: 125 matches

Freddy Guarin: 114 matches

Pablo Armero: 113 matches

*Underlined are active players in competition