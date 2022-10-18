‘Luckiest girl alive’, the true story of abuse behind the new Mila Kunis movie

The movie The luckiest girl in the world (Luckiest girl alive) is the new premiere of Netflix starring Mila Kunis, which until now is among the 10 most viewed films on the platform in Mexico, but did you know that behind it is the real story of abuse?

The film is based on the book of the same name written by Jessica Knoll and tells the story of Tiffany Fanelli (Ani) who has a successful career, a rich fiancé and what seems like a promising future, but all of that is interrupted when he has to face his past.

In their teens, Ani was the victim of a multiple rape by some classmates from the private high school he attended, and what happened still impacts his present. The film shows the steps he has to take to transcend what happened.

Image from the film ‘The luckiest girl in the world’ / Photo: Netflix

You can read: “What good is life for me”: Amaia Montero worries her fans about her deteriorated appearance

The luckiest girl in the world (Luckiest girl alive) is based on the true story of the author

The Jessica Knoll’s book was published in 2015 and quickly became a bestseller New York Times.

After fame, the writer indicated that it was a fiction book and dedicated it to “all the Tiffani Fanelli in the world.”

She quickly had people reaching out to her to share that somehow the story had impacted them and helped them talk about their own experiences with violence.

That contributed to Two years later, Jessica Knoll revealed that the book is actually based on her own story.

He admitted in an essay for the Lenny Letter page that he had a hard time telling the truth.

Jessica Knoll, writer. Photo: Getty Images

“The The first person to tell me I was gang raped was a therapist.seven years after the fact,” he wrote in his essay.

“The second was my literary agent, five years later, only she wasn’t talking about me, she was talking about Ani, the protagonist of my novel, which is a work of fiction. What I have kept to myself, until today, is that the inspiration for her is not,” she said.

Knoll said that she was raped by a boy she had a crush on, and two others, just like in the fictional story.

How does rape trauma manifest itself?

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, trauma from rape and other forms of emotional or verbal abuse have long-term effects on mental health.

Sometimes, symptoms occur even after many months or years after the event and they can be:

-Anxiety

-Difficulty falling asleep

-Gonna

-Depression

-Changes in mood or appetite

-Drug or alcohol abuse

-Eating disorder

It is important to seek help. The way to treat rape trauma is through therapy, and the specialist can determine if medication support is necessary.

You can read: Empty face syndrome: the condition behind the fear of removing the mask