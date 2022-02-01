Lucky Explorer phenomenon: pre-orders for 15,000 units!

At the last Milan Motor Show, MV Agusta launched the Lucky Explorer Project, an initiative aimed at bringing together rally and off-road enthusiasts around the historic legacy of the Schiranna-based manufacturer. The project will initially develop through digital channels, to then flow into the real world and focus on the launch of two new adventure bikes, the 5.5 and 9.5, expected for the first in 2022, the second a year later (but we have already managed to get on the saddle, in a super world premiere!)

Shown in prototype form at the Milan Motor Show, the two bikes immediately received very positive feedback from all enthusiasts. So that MV Agusta received orders for… 15,000 motorcycles. Just to have an order of magnitude, in 2021 the House sold a total of over 5,000 motorcycles!

These are the words of Timur Sardarov, president and CEO of MV, released to the colleagues of “Il Sole 24 Ore”: “The new Lucky Explorers that will be built here in Varese have already received orders for 15,000 units: in practice, two years of work“. Sardarov continues: “Once the obstacles of the pandemic and the constraints on the supply chain have been overcome, we will be able to greatly raise our production levels“.

Looking to the future Sardarov adds: “I’m here to stay and the goal for 2025 is to bring MV Agusta to the stock exchange. A company with 350 million in revenues, with an Edibta of at least 50 million and a shareholding that will also involve employees: here I found an important work ethic: for what you do I see a great passion and a strong commitment to the beyond my expectations“.