Lucky Explorer Project 5.5, little Dakarian

In the footsteps of the most famous rally raid ever, the Paris-Dakar, MV Agusta, with the collaboration of the Asian partner OJ (owner of Benelli), lands at EICMA 2021 with the Project 5.5, the younger sister of the Project 9.5, and inspired by the motorcycle Italian that, in the nineties, dominated the races in the desert: the Cagiva Elefant. In the hands of Edi Orioli she won two Paris-Dakar and has become one of the icons of this race.

Oversized twin cylinder

The Lucky Explorer Project 5.5 mounts the in-line twin engine with double overhead camshaft distribution, 4 valves per cylinder and liquid cooling manufactured by QJ. The increase in displacement to 550 cm 3 (70.5 mm bore and 71 mm stroke) was created exclusively for this model and, MV promises, has allowed to further strengthen the torque curve, in order to guarantee full and uniform delivery at all revs.

Double light

The front is large and imposing, characterized by a double headlight, and there are many details dedicated to off-road vehicles, such as the handguards, the two paradisks the braking system (equipped with radial mount calipers), the bulk paramotor at the bottom and finally the high tailpipe. Of Project 9.5 it preserves the spirit and aptitudes. Although the “small” globe trotter segment is particularly crowded and aggressive, the Lucky Explorer Project 5.5 seems to have the potential to become one of the first actresses.

