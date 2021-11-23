Lucky Explorer Project: here are the MV Agusta 5.5 and 9.5 2022

The 9.5 represents the future, in the form of a premium adventure bike based on the new MV Agusta 950 engine, powered by the best technology and the racing spirit that permeated the Elefant. There are numerous stylistic elements common to the two new models: the front area is painted black, as are the handguards. The radiator is faired laterally, with a panel that reveals a semicircle element in the central part. To protect the front braking system there is a disc cover, with windows to guarantee the discs the air flow necessary for cooling; the skid plate underlines the purpose of the bike, which finds one of its favorite terrains in the off-road tracks. The choice of materials and their finish are inspired by nature and technology, as evidenced for example by the forged carbon fiber element that acts as a connection between the radiator area and the skid plate.

The instrumentation was developed according to automotive standards, both in terms of legibility and graphics, and in terms of completeness of information and connectivity. It has a 7 ”color TFT panel, with Bluetooth connection to smartphones and Wi-Fi for updating. The electrical blocks have been specially designed for this model: inspired by functionality and ergonomics criteria, they allow you to move easily between the numerous configuration and customization menus. An ingenious bag fastening system is placed in the tail. And it is retractable, so it has no impact on the design of the bike.

The definition of the optical groups required an extensive study, aimed at offering at the same time an exceptional stylistic result and an optimal light output. In particular, the 9.5 shows off two concentric elements that give an aggressive “look” to the front end.

The chassis of the 9.5 is made of steel, with a closed double cradle structure. It is composed of forged and extruded elements, according to the loads required at the different points. The swingarm uses a lightweight aluminum alloy to achieve the highest strength-to-weight ratio. Aluminum also for the fork plates, while the rear subframe is made of steel.

The engine of the 9.5 was developed specifically for this bike and according to MV represents the synthesis of versatility, power and weight. Signed by MV Agusta and inspired by the 800 three-cylinder in line, it is new in most of the components. The bore and stroke measurements have both been modified, increasing them to reach the effective displacement of 930.63 cc, with the highest possible values ​​of power and torque. All without changing the overall dimensions of the 800 engine currently in production. Numerous technical choices confirmed: the head plane does not undergo variations in position, such as the angle of the cylinders; the position of the motor mounts on the three axles and of the pinion are identical.

The has dual overhead camshaft and liquid cooling and boasts a compression ratio of 12.5: 1; the crankshaft is counter-rotating to improve driving dynamics and reduce inertia. The removable gearbox is also offered in an unprecedented electro-actuated configuration, specially designed for this model. The maximum power and torque values ​​are respectively 123 hp at 10,000 rpm and 102 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The specific power is equal to 132.25 hp / liter. The complete mass of the engine is only 57 kg.

There are many peculiarities of the engine developed for the 9.5:

New cylinder head

New steel intake and exhaust valves

New head-cylinder base gasket

New steel crankshaft, counter-rotating, 120 ° cranks, 1-2-3 ignition

New main and trimetallic connecting rod bearings

New forged aluminum alloy pistons, three segments

The transmission can count on a new primary transmission gear with straight teeth, with power take-off from the countershaft; the gears of the pump control are unprecedented. The crankcase has been completely redesigned: it has integrated oil passages, while the passage of water from the upper crankcase to the lower one takes place via an external aluminum pipe. The clutch, generator, starter, selector and gearbox covers have been redesigned.

There are two options for the clutch: the automatic Rekluse or the standard, both in oil bath, with hydraulic control on the left side. A great novelty is the electro-actuated gearbox, offered as an option.