“Lucky for this second chance”

Ben Affleck broke the silence about his flashback along with Jennifer Lopez, with whom he had been together from 2002 to 2004.

Ben Affleck: the backfire

After their sensational flashback Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez – practically inseparable in all social events and public commitments – they practically never talked about their newfound serenity.

For the first time it was the actor who broke the silence about it and explained how happy he is with this second chance that life seemed to grant him, both from a sentimental and a working point of view: “I am very lucky in my life as I have benefited from second chances and I am aware that other people do not even have the first. I had a second chance in my career, I had a second chance as a human being “, declared, and again: “I can only say that I feel great and it’s a good story, a great story, maybe one day I’ll tell it, I’ll write it all down”.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: the first love story

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were together for the first time from 2002 to 2004 and separated – for reasons never specified – shortly before their highly anticipated wedding. The actor later bonded with actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he had his three children, while Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony, with whom he had two children. Twins, Emme and Max. Ben Affleck has made no secret of his long battles with depression and alcoholism in the past.

“I take antidepressants. They help me a lot, I have changed many, I have tried and tried again“, He confessed, and again: “I have no regrets. I’ve made a lot of mistakes, some big, some small. I wish I could go back in time and change everything, but I can’t“.

Ben Affleck: JLo and private life

Shortly before coming out of the closet with Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez had long been linked to Alexander Rodriguez, with whom she seemed willing to get married.

The break between the two happened like a bolt from the blue and a short time later the singer made official her flashback with Affleck, with whom today she seems to have found happiness.