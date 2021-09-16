“Lucky I have two other children”

Chris Hemsworth continues his saga of ironic Instagram posts, this time involving one of his sons who told him who he wants to be when he grows up …

As he told Gigi Proietti of the White Knight and his sons who all had three sons for one, too Chris Hemwsworth is the father of three children: Indie Rose (9 years old) and the twins Tristan And Sasha (7 years). We all remember that the White Knight succumbs along with all his lineage at the hands of the Black Knight and if Chris Hemsworth does not fear anyone as God of Thunder of the Marvel universe, within the walls of the house is a whole different story. With his usual self-irony, the actor posted on Instagram a photo of him together with one of the twins, writing:

I am holding my little one’s hand as I ask him the most classic of questions.

“What do you want to be?”

“Dad, I want to be Superman”.

Fortunately, I have two other children.

That’s it. Children have the superpower to teach parents many lessons without even realizing it. And it also applies to the children they have Thor as a father, whose answers to seemingly innocuous questions can be more devastating than a hammer blow from Mjolnir.

Chris Hemsworth is currently on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, fourth film dedicated to his character from Marvel Cinematic Universe.