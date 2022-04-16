Lucky miner manages to solve an entire block of the Bitcoin blockchain and wins the prize in BTC

Yes ok has already happened in the past on three other occasions, It is not common to see a single miner manage to solve a block on the BTC network. The first of February 2022 happened for the fourth time in a very short time. Currently, the reward for lucky miners who manage to solve the required math problem is 6.25 BTC, that is approximately 240,000 dollars at the current price. Individual mining is not an easy task but it can certainly provide its rewards in the form of well-deserved bitcoins that are awarded to whoever manages to solve the new block that will be added to the blockchain.

If we take into account the immensity of the bitcoin network, a single miner represents a very small fraction of the computational power of the network and in that proportion the probability of being done individually with the 6.25 BTC reward is reduced. It takes many devices to compete as equals with the hashrate of the mining pools around the world and therefore the options of an individual miner to solve a block on their own are slim.

According to a software engineer and connoisseur of bitcoin pools, the chances of solving the block are less than 20% and he stated this in a tweet:

Congratulations to a miner with 1.14PH who solved the 264th solo Bitcoin block at https://t.co/UWgBvLkDqc ! https://t.co/5BsWlYkYJt There was once again ~20% chance that one of the miners at the pool would have solved a block by now. pic.twitter.com/NrlAbhhKCk — Dr. Con Kolivas (@ckpooldev) February 1, 2022

The lucky miner in this story operates through Solo CKPool, a service that offers anonymous bitcoin mining for a fee and has at least 1.14 PH/s of computing power. While this particular miner is considered a whale to be an individual and not a group of miners, the feat is still noteworthy.

To get an idea of ​​the computing power of this user, 1.14 PH/s is a remarkable power but it is less than a room full of S19 Antminer so it is presumed that a single machine could solve that particular block which makes the event even more unlikely. As few as 264 or the equivalent of 0.037% have been resolved by CK solo Bitcoin miners.

In conclusion, despite the low probability, mining Bitcoin is an activity that can sometimes be highly rewarding and that is why every year we see that more individuals and companies venture into this activity with state-of-the-art equipment.

