Lucy Boynton will play Queen Marie Antoinette in a biopic

Lucy Boynton will play the Queen Marie Antoinette in a biopic on the life of Joseph Boulogne Chevalier de Saint-George, nicknamed the “Mozart black“.

As reported Deadline, the actress will be Queen Marie Antoinette in the biopic Chevalier, directed by Stephen Williams. The film will be produced by Searchlight.

In cast, next to Lucy Boynton, there will be Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the role of the protagonist, Joseph Boulogne Chevalier.

Some more info on Chevalier who will see Lucy Boynton and Kelvin Harrison Jr. acting together:

“Born in 1745 in the French Caribbean, Chevalier was the illegitimate son of an African slave and French landowner Guillaume-Pierre Tavernier de Boullogne. Chevalier managed to reach unlikely heights in French society, thanks to his talent as a violinist and composer and as a fencing champion. However, an unfortunate love affair with a French noblewoman and a quarrel with Marie Antoinette and her court brought Chevalier to ruin ”.

Loading... Advertisements

Lucy Boynton is a British actress who owes international success to the film Bohemian Rhapsody from Bryan Singer. Following the success of the film, the actress took part in interesting projects both in the cinema and on television. Lucy Boynton recently starred in the film Locked Down from Doug Liman, with Anne Hathaway And Chiwetel Ejiofor. Instead, on television, the actress appeared in the series The Politician from Ryan Murphy And Modern Love from John Carney.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. she made her debut with a small role in the little girl 12 years a slave by Steve McQueen in 2013. He later gained more recognition thanks to the psychological horror film It Comes at Night . However the actor stood out in 2019 for his roles in drama films Light from Julius Onah And Waves from Trey Edward Shults. He recently took part in the acclaimed film The Chicago Trial 7 from Aaron Sorkin.