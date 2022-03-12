Lucy Hale changes the look to a curtain fringe and it looks amazing!

Lucy Hale is one of many stylish celebs rocking the lob haircut today, but she’s just taken the casual look one step further, adding face-framing curtain fringe that’s super flattering.

“More bang for your buck,” the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star wrote on Instagramposting two photos of her fresh bangs and blonde highlights. Pull He wore the look wearing a casual shirt with pockets in an olive green tone that make his eyes stand out.

The tousled hairstyle, courtesy of her stylist Kristen Ess, was a hit with friends of Pull: “I love it!” wrote Ruby Rose in a comment, while Demi Lovato replied: “CUTIE”.

With honey tips, this is how Lucy Hale debuts her new look. Instagram @lucyhale

“OH MY GOD,” commented Bailee Madison, who stars in the upcoming reboot of PLL, ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’. She was given a “Loveee” by Alison DiLaurentis herself, Sasha Pieterse, the star of Emily in Paris, Lily Collins, released a “Yeasss”, and the former partner of PLLIan Harding wrote: “I’ll take these.”

Lucy Halewhich is in fact an “outgrown bob” devotee, recently opened up to Glamor about her experience while filming the popular teen drama. While Aria’s hair was always on point, Pull struggled with her acne-prone skin.

“There were tears,” he said Pull to glamor“There were days when I didn’t want to be in front of a camera. I vividly remember a day when we were shooting ‘Pretty Little Liars’ and we had to specially light my skin so that it would reflect in a different way and not show my acne I remember being very embarrassed and mortified.”

The style is super flattering to wear with a bob cut. Instagram @lucyhale

But in addition to her skincare tips, Pull shared important wisdom that has helped him as much as finding the right cleanser: “What I’ve learned is that when I meet someone, I’ve never once said, ‘Oh, he was so wonderful, but look at his bad skin… ‘”, said. “It makes me realize that nobody cares. Nobody cares as much as we think they do.”

This story originally appeared on Glamor US.