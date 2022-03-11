Lucy Hale Just Got the Haircut and Color French Girls Will Love

open bangseffortless long hair… the hair of French women is always a source of inspiration for us and in that sense, we have just discovered that Lucy Hale premieres new haircut with a light open fringe and balayage highlights that the girls of the Gallic country would love.

the protagonist of Pretty Little Liars She just got a layered bob haircut that reminds us of what French girls wear to always have their hair done in the coolest way. One of her keys is her curtain bangs that are very easy to comb and that with just a few highlights in the hair it can be one of the most flattering at any age.

Lucy Hale with her bob haircut with open bangs that Parisians will love to wear.Getty.

She is not the first celebrity who has signed up for open bangs or curtain bang this season. Before Carla Bruni has already succumbed to but also Jennifer Lopez and among the French they do not hesitate to take it from Caroline de Maigret or Charlotte Gainsbourg who experiment with him in a thousand and one ways. And Lucy Hale proves with her new slightly weathered short bob haircut and her new long open bangs that she is another one of her latest fans.

The actress’s bob haircut that has been carried out by the stylist kristine essit is also styled with soft waves that blend effortlessly with the rest of the hair and with soft curtain bangs that fall towards her cheekbones and are the most flattering for all face types because it styles them.

And it is that although the actress has worn this type of bob cut in its different versions without a doubt, this is one of the ones that favors her the most because it illuminates the actress’s skin and highlights her green eyes. Without a doubt, an ideal change of look for spring that we already want to try because it fits all types of faces and hair, both smooth and modeled with a touch of forceps as wavy. Her fans have applauded this new change of look and friends like Lily Collins or Demi lovato They make sure it fits perfectly.

