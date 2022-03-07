Lucy Hale talks about her experience with acne as an adult and how she has overcome it

Next, Lucy Pull shares what currently keeps your skin happy.

My makeup

If I have a breakout, or just if I have to wear makeup in general, I panic because I’m like, “Oh my gosh, my skin is going to clog up,” and I actually have a physical reaction to knowing I’m going to be wearing makeup. That’s why I love the products Almay usually. (Editor’s note: Pull is a brand ambassador). I really support the products, what they do for your skin and the message behind them. They are hypoallergenic, they are tested by a dermatologist. The man who created Almay he did it for his wife, who had skin problems, which I thought was very romantic.

‘Clear Complexion’ foundation and concealer have just improved their formula. There’s salicylic acid in the products, which is basically breakout medicine. My makeup anxiety eases a bit when I know I can put them on. I love them.

my favorite ingredient

I used to have a 20-step skincare routine, and I loved it. But now, simple and consistent is the way to go. I have a very, very, very simple routine. It’s about letting my skin breathe when I can. I used to think that since I was getting breakouts, I shouldn’t add more moisture, but when your skin is dry, it’s going to try to take care of itself and produce more oil, and that’s what leads to breakouts.

I love hyaluronic acid, always, always, always, but I hadn’t realized that you have to use it on wet skin. Otherwise, it does not penetrate the skin. Now I put it on right after I shower. With other products, I avoid certain places. I put certain things here, certain things there. But with hyaluronic acid, I know it’s good for my entire face.

my treatments

I really like facials. I love all kinds of things – I’ve done some microneedling, I really like that. but a good hydrafacialI would do it weekly if my skin would allow it, but I probably do it once a month. I see Sora Connor in Joanna Vargas, and she is so expert that she customizes it according to the needs of my skin.

my humidifier

There was a time when I used to say to myself, “Why is my skin so dry? It’s because I had the heat on full blast at night. All the moisture was sucked into my skin. I have a humidifier in my room; she does wonders for the skin.

My cryotherapy tools

My morning routine is that I have these eye patches that I put in the fridge. And you know those cryogenic balls? I do it in the morning and it wakes up my skin. It’s the same idea as cold water on the face; shrinks pores

my supplement powder

I have a supplement that I take in the morning before anything else hits my stomach, before coffee or breakfast. It is ActivatedYou. My friend Maggie Q. started the line with a doctor. It is a green powder with all the pro and prebiotics you need for the day. I, too, hadn’t educated myself about gut health until recently. I don’t know why it never crossed my mind that what you put in your stomach has a direct effect on your body, but it does. I have really noticed a difference in my skin. It used to get really clogged around here, like on my jawline, and since I’ve started using it in my morning routine, it’s helped me a lot.

This story originally appeared on Glamor UK.