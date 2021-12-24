Ludacris: 10 things you don’t know about the actor

The career of the multifaceted Ludacris it can only be described as incredible. As a musician, he has sold more than fifteen million records in the US alone, renewing the rap genre, while as an actor he has starred in some of the most famous action films of recent years. Carrying out these two activities, he is today one of the most influential personalities in the entertainment world, capable of continually reinventing himself to amaze his fans more and more.

Here are 10 things you don’t know about Ludacris.

Ludacris: his films and TV series

1. Has starred in famous films. Ludacris made his film debut in 2001 with the film The Wash. In 2003 he achieved great notoriety thanks to the character of Tej in 2 Fast 2 Furious, acting alongside Paul Walker And Tyrese Gibson. He later starred in the Oscar-winning film Crash – Physical contact (2004), Hustle & Flow (2005), Fred Claus – A brother under the tree (2007), RocknRolla (2008), Max Payne (2008), Gamer (2009) and Friends, lovers and … (2011). He then reprises the role of Taj in the films Fast & Furious 5 (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Fast & Furious 7 (2015), Fast & Furious 8 (2017) and Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga (2021), acting alongside actors such as Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez And Nathalie Emmanuel.

2. He also took part in television projects. In addition to acting for the cinema, over the years Ludacris has also appeared in some programs and series such as Soul Food (2002), Eve (2005), Law & Order – Special Victims Unit (2007), Being Mary Jane (2014) ed. Empire (2015). Instead he participated as a voice actor in series such as The Simpsons (2007), Robot Chicken (2008), Doctor Plush (2017) and The world of Karma (2021). He is also a screenwriter and producer of the latter title.

3. His songs are featured in numerous films. Over the years many of Ludacris’ songs have been used as the soundtrack of famous films. Among the best known cases are those of the pieces Codes area, present in Fast & Furious, Rollout (My Business) present in Bad Boys II, The Potion, present in Step Up 2, And Move Bitch, present in Hancock. However, other pieces of his can also be found in films such as Hangover, Fast & Furious 5, Fast & Furious 6, 22 Jump Street, Magic Mike XXL, The Big Bet And Charlie’s Angels.

Ludacris in Fast & Furious

4. The entrance of his character is thanks to Vin Diesel. At the time of having to make the sequel to the first Fast & Furious, the producers weren’t sure Vin Diesel would agree to participate as Dominic Toretto. The actor, in fact, then preferred not to appear in the project. His abandonment made it necessary to introduce new characters who could fill that gap. This therefore led to the realization of the character played by Gibson and the one played by Ludacris, who thanked Diesel for making this happen.

5. Was not the first considered for the part. Before getting the role of Tej, in which he had expressed his interest, Ludacris had to wait and hope that the one who had been considered before him would give up the part. The producers, in fact, had seriously considered entrusting the role to the rapper Redman. Due to other commitments, he eventually stepped aside, thus leading to the official choice of Ludacris for the character.

Ludacris and daughter Karma Bridges

6. Had a daughter in 2001. From his relationship with an unnamed Atlanta lawyer, Ludacris had a daughter named Karma Bridges, born in August 2001. The birth of this completely changed the life of the rapper and actor, who said that from that moment on he mainly committed himself to being a good father and to have an excellent relationship with his daughter. Although today he is no longer tied to her mother, Ludacris does not fail to be a very attentive parental figure towards Karma.

7. Had other children. In December 2013 Ludacris becomes a father again, with a daughter named Cai Bella Bridges and had by Tamika Fuller, a longtime friend. In 2014, however, he married the model Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, with whom he then had a daughter, born in June 2015. In May 2021, however, he announced through his Instagram profile that he was expecting a second child from his wife.

Ludacris sings Act a Fool

8. It marked his return to music. After a short hiatus, Ludacris returned to the music scene with the single Act a Fool, which was included in the film 2 Fast 2 Furious, the first of the saga in which the rapper participated as an actor. Of the hip hop genre, this song is found in the official soundtrack of the film and in the album Chicken-n-beer and it represented a great success for Ludacris. It earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Song Written for a Movie.

Ludacris: the meaning of the name

9. It has a name based on its personality. Many have always wondered where the name Ludacris comes from, which is nothing more than a pseudonym of Christopher Brian Bridges, real name of the actor and rapper. Ludacris said in an interview with MTV’s hip hop program Direct Effect that he came up with his stage name based on his “split personality” which he considered “ridiculous” (translatable as ludicrous).

Ludacris and the song Get Back

10. It is one of his best known pieces. Among the many successful singles released by Ludacris, Get Back it is undoubtedly one of the best known. The song, of hardcore hip hop and Gangsta rap genres, is part of the album The Red Light District, and his video was shot under the direction of Spike Jonze, better known as the author of such films Being John Malkovich And Her. The song was also used for the movie trailer The Simpsons, while it is present in the demented comedy Tropic Thunder, from Ben Stiller.

Source: IMDb