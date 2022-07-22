Ludacris, actor who plays Tej, revealed that the new film in the saga will surprise fans

the saga of “Fast and Furious” or “Fast & Furious” seems to have no end. since in 2011 Universal Pictures decided to make the fifth installment, which took place in Braziltapes with cars and hundreds of action scenes have become increasingly popular, especially those that are carried out by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

And it is that after the premiere in this 2021 of its ninth installment, it had already been confirmed a few months ago that the successful saga would have two new films, expected to be released in 2023 and 2024 and thus conclude the great series of films.

And it is that a few weeks ago, Vin Diesel confirmed that the filming of the new films of “Fast & Furious” would start soon and as he hinted, the recording of both films would take place at the same time, a strategy that he has already followed, for example, Marvel Studios when recording “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) at the same time.

Now, Ludacris, who gives life to Tej Parker in this series, confessed on ET that the next installment of “Fast and Furious” will surprise fans of this franchise:

“Every movie I’m thinking of… How can we get past this? How can you overcome space? Like, come on, man. There are some twists. There are more twists. Even more characters are being introduced that will blow your mind… There are many takeaways from the next one. Fast X will be out next year […] The Fast and Furious family is really like a real family off screen. We are the luckiest cast in the world. Trust me, in most movies, when they yell cut, they all go their separate ways. Our children know each other. They’re like best friends… Our kids love it because they’re like, Oh, that’s Uncle Vin. Oh, that’s Uncle Tyrese. They really call them uncle… It’s the best thing in the world.”

It should be remembered that “Fast and Furious 9”the past was going to be released May 22, 2020 But the health emergency coronavirus pandemic forced to postpone its release until last June 24, 2021.

The cast of the new film “Fast and furious” It is made up of the traditional Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Tej Parker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Megan Ramsey) and the incorporation of actors of the stature of Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker and John Cena, the villain of the recent installment. Also, singers like Ozuna and Cardi B are present in the film.