Ludacris Has Some Questions For His Former Fast Co-Star After The Rock Shares An Unusual Cheat Meal

James 15 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 102 Views

In addition to being a wrestling icon and one of Hollywood’s most famous movie stars, Dwayne Johnson has also built a massive following on social media, particularly on Instagram. Head over to The Rock’s account, and among the content you’ll see are promos from his other business ventures, hilarious meet-and-greets with fans and, of particular interest to foodies, glimpses of his memorable cheat meals. Regarding this last category, Ludacris, his ex Fast and Furious co-star, asked earlier this week about something unusual compared to other posts related to Johnson’s cheat meals.

One day a week, Dwayne Johnson “cheats” by preparing a meal that does not benefit his health or fitness goals in any way; as long as it sounds palatable to him, it’s fair game. Earlier this week, Johnson showed his cheat meal to be delicious-looking French toast, but strangely enough, he shared this on a Monday, even though Sundays are usually his cheat meal day. This prompted Ludacris to write the following in the Instagram post’s comments section:

Expect. is it only monday? Thought cheat meals were yesterday?

Source link

About James

Check Also

Selena Gomez Rocks Affordable Steve Madden Moccasin Boots in 2022

Selena Gomez continues to teach styling classes from the set from the second season of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved