Ludacris Has Some Questions For His Former Fast Co-Star After The Rock Shares An Unusual Cheat Meal

In addition to being a wrestling icon and one of Hollywood’s most famous movie stars, Dwayne Johnson has also built a massive following on social media, particularly on Instagram. Head over to The Rock’s account, and among the content you’ll see are promos from his other business ventures, hilarious meet-and-greets with fans and, of particular interest to foodies, glimpses of his memorable cheat meals. Regarding this last category, Ludacris, his ex Fast and Furious co-star, asked earlier this week about something unusual compared to other posts related to Johnson’s cheat meals.

One day a week, Dwayne Johnson “cheats” by preparing a meal that does not benefit his health or fitness goals in any way; as long as it sounds palatable to him, it’s fair game. Earlier this week, Johnson showed his cheat meal to be delicious-looking French toast, but strangely enough, he shared this on a Monday, even though Sundays are usually his cheat meal day. This prompted Ludacris to write the following in the Instagram post’s comments section:

Expect. is it only monday? Thought cheat meals were yesterday?

What’s going on here? Did something happen to Dwayne Johnson’s schedule that forced him to postpone his cheat meal to Monday? Has Monday become his new cheat meal day? Or was he just late sharing the French toast look? Johnson didn’t provide any clarification to Ludacris, so for any other interested parties, keep an eye out Sunday to see if Johnson’s cheat meals will return to their regular schedule. Whatever the case may be, at least we know that The Rock was delighted to eat such delicious food.

Dwayne Johnson and Ludacris’ career paths first crossed on fast fivewhich saw Johnson’s character, Luke Hobbs, being directed by the Diplomatic Security Service to bring in Dominic Toretto and his team, including Ludacris’ Tej Parker, who had previously appeared in 2 fast 2 furious. However, by the end of the film, Hobbs was on better terms with the main leads, and when Fast and Furious 6, officially allied with them for the first time. Johnson came back for furious 7 and The fate of the furiousbut since he made it clear that he will not appear in any of the remaining main Fast and Furious movies, unless Ludacris jumps to hobbs and shaw 2it’s doubtful we’ll ever see these two together again in this franchise.

Ludacris, on the other hand, looks set to stick with the main Fast saga to the end. Last years F9 saw Tej Parker’s Roman Pearce and Tyrese Gibson heading into space as part of the latest round of physics-defying events to save the world, with both expected to return alongside Vin Diesel’s respective characters Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel. As for Dwayne Johnson, along with hobbs and shaw 2 (which is a long way off), is set to finally make his debut as Black Adam this October, and is also on deck for a jungle cruise sequel and two more red notice films.

fast and furious 10 It will hit theaters on May 19, 2023. While we wait for more news on that movie and what Dwayne Johnson’s cheat meal will be, the next list of 2022 movies is out for you to plan what you’ll have time to watch later this year. .