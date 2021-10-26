Ludovica Modugno, actress and voice actress, died. A bright and tender voice lent to the stars and to the stage

How many moving stage voices he leaves in our heads, how many human characters he has given us, how many infinite and masterful voiceovers he has built with love in cinema, and above all how many beautiful, spontaneous, contagious and generous relationships he has collected in life, in his 72 years, Ludovica Modugno that from tonight he is no longer in the team, on stage, on the set, in the recording studio, in the places and rooms of life? An illness with growing complications had left her on foot, in June, after yet another, heartfelt success in the limelight of the Bresciano Theater Center, where she played Dene, in the amazing text “Ritter, Dene, Voss” by Thomas Bernhard, and she was at her seventh show with director Elena Sbardella, acting together with Gianluca Ferrato and Franca Penone.

For her, acting was existing, I was the same as thinking, it was a way to communicate, it was a reason of the heart and soul, it was an ethical and aesthetic duty, it was a pretext to smile and be moved, it was a vocation for a long time. shared with the anxious theatrical husband Gigi Angelillo who passed away in 2015. She was very joyful, Ludovica, she was a force of nature, she was talkative without ever interrupting herself, and she was endowed with a stubborn, fine, intellectual, popular humor, never missing an opportunity to momentum, social campaign, political sentiment, necessary caricature, the splendor of sincerity. And one has only the embarrassment of choosing the certificates, the titles, the enterprises on stage or those on the screens, not to mention the whole Babel of tones, accents, expressions, pronunciations, intensity and effects with which she portrayed our world sonorously.

Of course, it will seem trivial, but how can you not mention his debut at the age of 4 in the first scripted novel, “Doctor Antonio”, and the contemporary debut in the voice acting role of the child protagonist of the film “Marcellino pane e vino”? There was also a first view at the theater at the age of 7, in “Alcesti” by Euripides, with staging by Guido Salvini. Her encyclopedic roll of honor has several pages for television dramas from the 1960s onwards (she was the child protagonist in “La Pisana”).

Loading... Advertisements Ludovica Modugno is the mother of Checco Zalone in the film ‘Quo vado?’ (2016)

In the spotlight he made a career sealed by authoritative directors: he was in “Romeo and Juliet” by Zeffirelli, in “Le baruffe chiozzotte” by Strehler, in “The secretary” by Natalia Ginzburg directed by Salce. He passed from Miller to Brecht, to Schnitzler, to Maraini, to Zola, to Euripides, to Pirandello, to Ayckbourn, to Wilder (with Paolo Poli). The chronicles remind us that since 1978 he consolidated his artistic fortunes by founding a company, L’Albero, with Gigi Angelillo. Over the years, the result they obtained with Queneau’s “Esercizi di stile” was amazing. But his surrender was also powerful with Cesare Lievi’s “La careante”, who also directed it in a Kleist. The good partnership of the last period with Elena Sbardella earned her, among other things, a work by Alda Merini, the English text “Tribes”, a Shakespearean “Winter’s Tale”, and a “Mother Adam”. We remember her in the direction of Giacomo Bisordi, and also, before the lockdown, together with Ambra Angiolini in Johanna Adams’ “The knot” directed by Serena Sinigaglia.

But there is an equally dense cinematographic curriculum, with Comencini, Ponzi, Marino, Placido, Parenti, Risi, Virzì, with Checco Zalone in “Quo vado?” by Nunziante, and once also in a direction by her brother Paolo Modugno, always very close to her in recent months.

The TV catalog starts from “Wuthering Heights” of 1956 and includes, among other things, “Il maresciallo Rocca” and “District of Police”. But his most cultivating profession and translating world film culture into Italian sounds was, we know, that of dubbing, where he also acted with a special association. We heard Ludovica’s voice on loan to Glenn Close, Cher, Angjelica Huston, Julie Christie, Jacqueline Bisset, Hanna Schygulla, Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, Fiona Shaw, Charlotte Rampling. And various, various, various others.

But we keep his voice in his head, a shrill and tender voice, for all seasons. A voice that Vittorio Gassman, his friend also liked very much when they were neighbors next to Piazza del Popolo, A voice that we will always have in our ears.