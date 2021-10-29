Ludovica Modugno dies | Voice actress of “Rizzo” in Grease and mother of Checco Zalone in Quo Vado

Ludovica Modugno dies, voice actress of “Rizzo” of Grease and mother of Checco Zalone in Quo Vado (On Wednesday 27 October 2021) (On Wednesday 27 October 2021) AND Dead Ludovica Modugno, actress and voice actress well known in the Italian cinema scene. In recent years he had worked alongside Checco Zalone especially in Quo I go, where he interpreted the mom. Ludovica Modugno however, she has lent her voice to the greats of international cinema such as Anjelica Huston, Viola Davis, Stockard Channing actress who has interpreted Rizzo in Grease and many others. Italian cinema is crying Ludovica Modugno Actress, voice actress, artist …Ludovica Modugno was this is something else. She passed away today at the age of 72, due to some complications related to …Read on thesocialpost

Advertising





Courier service : Ludovica Modugno, voice actress of many divas, from Meryl Streep to Emma Thompson, has died – iaiafa : RT @Corriere: Ludovica Modugno, voice actress of many divas, from Meryl Streep to Emma Thompson, is dead – MissCupofCoffe : RT @ gippu1: Ludovica Modugno, voice actress of a lot of great cinema of the last forty years, died yesterday in Rome. It is his, for example, … – Hermyone81 : RT @Corriere: Ludovica Modugno, voice actress of many divas, from Meryl Streep to Emma Thompson, is dead – infoitculture : Ludovica Modugno, actress and voice actress, has died. A ringing and tender voice lent to the stars and the stage … –

Latest News from the network: Ludovica dies Ludovica Modugno, the voice actress and actress died: she was the ‘mother’ of Checco Zalone Ludovica Modugno is dead at the age of 72: the Italian actress and voice actress was mainly known for voicing some of the most famous actresses in the world and for having starred in the films of …

Loading... Advertisements Massacres of 1993, new searches of the Graviano family: financiers are sought >> All the news of UrbanPost ARTICLE – Goodbye to Ludovica Modugno, who was the actress and voice actress dead for a disease: career and private ARTICLE – Infants respiratory virus epidemic, …

Ludovica Modugno, the actress and voice actress died: she was 72 years old, she was the Italian voice of the divas The messenger Ludovica Modugno, voice actress of many divas, from Meryl Streep to Emma Thompson, has died Corriere della Sera Ludovica Modugno, voice actress and actress of “Quo vado?” ilGiornale.it Ludovica Modugno, actress and voice actress, died. A ringing and tender voice lent to the stars and the stage … The Republic Ludovica Modugno who died at 72 / Who she was: actress and voice actress in film, TV, theater The Subsidiary.net View full coverage on Google News Ludovica Modugno dies, goodbye to the voice actress of Cruella and Yzma Ludovica Modugno, historic Italian actress and voice actress of many actresses including Glenn Close, left to Rome at the age of 72 …

The actress and voice actress Ludovica Modugno dies Her face was known to few, but she has lent her voice to actresses such as Glenn Close, Meryl Streep, Charlotte Rampling and Emma Thompson …









Ludovica dies







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Ludovica dies





