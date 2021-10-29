News

Ludovica Modugno dies | Voice actress of “Rizzo” in Grease and mother of Checco Zalone in Quo Vado

Ludovica Modugno dies, voice actress of “Rizzo” of Grease and mother of Checco Zalone in Quo Vado (On Wednesday 27 October 2021)

AND Dead Ludovica Modugno, actress and voice actress well known in the Italian cinema scene. In recent years he had worked alongside Checco Zalone especially in Quo I go, where he interpreted the mom. Ludovica Modugno however, she has lent her voice to the greats of international cinema such as Anjelica Huston, Viola Davis, Stockard Channing actress who has interpreted Rizzo in Grease and many others. Italian cinema is crying Ludovica Modugno

Actress, voice actress, artist …Ludovica Modugno was this is something else. She passed away today at the age of 72, due to some complications related to …Read on thesocialpost

Ludovica Modugno, the voice actress and actress died: she was the ‘mother’ of Checco Zalone

Ludovica Modugno is dead at the age of 72: the Italian actress and voice actress was mainly known for voicing some of the most famous actresses in the world and for having starred in the films of …

Ludovica Modugno dies, goodbye to the voice actress of Cruella and Yzma

Ludovica Modugno, historic Italian actress and voice actress of many actresses including Glenn Close, left to Rome at the age of 72 …

The actress and voice actress Ludovica Modugno dies

Her face was known to few, but she has lent her voice to actresses such as Glenn Close, Meryl Streep, Charlotte Rampling and Emma Thompson …







