Ludovica Modugno is dead: the voice of Meryl Streep, Emma Thompson and many other divas surrendered to the disease (On Wednesday 27 October 2021) Ludovica Modugno there is no more. In his career he had given the voice to many divas of international cinema such as Meryl Streep and Emma Thompson , was an actress, voice actress and also director of … Read on read

Advertising





GassmanGassmann : Ludovica Modugno, great actress, voice actress, friend, intelligent and kind person, dies. RIP ?????? – Courier service : Ludovica Modugno, voice actress of many divas, from Meryl Streep to Emma Thompson, has died – infoitculture : Ludovica Modugno died, she was Zalone’s mother in “Quo vado?” – infoitculture : Farewell to Ludovica Modugno, she had starred in two films by Checco Zalone: ​​’Great actress’ – infoitculture : The actress and voice actress Ludovica Modugno died –

Latest News from the network: Ludovica Modugno Ludovica Modugno is dead: the voice of Meryl Streep, Emma Thompson and many other divas surrendered to the disease Ludovica Modugno there is no more. In her career she had given voice to many divas of international cinema such as Meryl Streep and Emma Thompson, she was an actress, voice actress and also director of …

LUDOVICA MODUGNO DEAD AT 72 YEARS OLD / Actress and voice actress, Ambra Angiolini ‘Fly …’ Voice of many divas, actress and voice actress, Ludovica Modugno she died at the age of 72 leaving a great void. To take her away, a disease she had been struggling with for some time. It was the …

Loading... Advertisements Ludovica Modugno, voice actress of many divas, from Meryl Streep to Emma Thompson, has died Corriere della Sera Ludovica Modugno, voice actress and actress of “Quo vado?” ilGiornale.it Ludovica Modugno, the actress and voice actress died: she was 72 years old, she was the Italian voice of the divas The messenger Ludovica Modugno, actress and voice actress, died. A ringing and tender voice lent to the stars and the stage … The Republic Farewell to Ludovica Modugno: unmistakable voice from Rizzo of “Grease” to Cher and Glenn Close TGCOM View full coverage on Google News Farewell to Ludovica Modugno, she had starred in two films by Checco Zalone: ​​”Great actress” A career that began very young for Modugno, who had already made her debut in television novels at the age of 4 with ‘Il dottor Antonio’, the first drama produced and broadcast in Italy. Hello mom / aunt Ludovica …

Ludovica Modugno is dead: the voice of Meryl Streep, Emma Thompson and many other divas surrendered to the disease In her career she had given voice to many divas of international cinema such as Meryl Streep and Emma Thompson, she was an actress, voice actress and also director of dubbing. Her Instagram post has …









Ludovica Modugno







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Ludovica Modugno





