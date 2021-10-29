Ludovica Modugno, voice of the Hollywood divas, leaves

Loading... Advertisements

Rome. Younger people and lovers of national-popular cinema (in the most beautiful sign of the term) know her as the “mother of Checco Zalone” in films. And, in fact, Ludovica Modugno was really the mother in Checco Zalone’s film, Quo Vado. Although with him she also acted in “I fall from the clouds”. But the actress and voice actress, who died yesterday in Rome, at the age of 72, after a long illness, was also much more: she was the “voice of Hollywood”, the Italian voice of the great American stars, from Meryl Streep, Glenn Close , Charlotte Rampling, Angelica Hustone as well as Julie Christie. Without forgetting that he lent the voice (in the Italian edition) to Cruella DeMOn of the Disney cartoon “The 101 Dalmatians”.

Valeria Ludovica’s is truly a career that spans generations. Just think that his debut dates back to the production in Italy of the first “scripted novel”: Doctor Antonio. She is four years old and already shows great talent. Not by chance, she was chosen to lend her voice to one of the post-war childhood icon films: “Marcellino pane e vino”. The film is from 1955. Ludovica is six years old and is already a voice actress. The following year he is at the theater with Alcesti, the tragedy of Euripides, directed by Guido Salvini: also in this case, we are facing one of his many “firsts”. Nor the most illustrious. Just remember that, always in the theater, he will be the protagonist, for example, in Romeo and Juliet directed by Franco Zeffirelli. The theater, in fact, is a love that will always accompany her: still in January it was staged in Ferrara, with the show “The knot” together with Ambra Angiolini who, on Instagram, dedicates a delicate farewell to her: “Vola Ludo … l ‘you have always done on earth too… .. I will miss you… ”. Claudia Gerini, Anna Ferzetti, Cristiana Capotondi join together. Because Ludovica Modugno was very much loved, everywhere. At the theater, in fact. At the cinema (among the many films also “Notti Magiche” by Paolo Virzì); on television, for which he participated in important dramas in the sixties such as “Wuthering Heights”, Novel by a master, “The storyteller” and in “La Pisana”, in the role of the child protagonist.

In 1978, Ludovica Modugno, sister of actor Paolo Modugno, founded with her husband Gigi Angelillo (who passed away in 2015) the theater company “L’Albero”, with which he produces and interprets numerous shows, including Raymond Queneau’s style exercises for directed by Jacques Seiler, who won the “Golden Ticket” award in 1991. For the performances of “L’una ealtra” and “La careante” (directed by Cesare Lievi) he received the award in 2008 as best Italian theater actress of the National Theater Critics Association.