Ludwig in command, third Dominik Fischnaller – OA Sport

12.31 The Russians are really very far from the top positions, Roman Repilov is eighth at over half a second.
12.29 The reigning Olympic champion David Gleirscher is sixth at 344 thousandths from the top. Fischnaller remains third.
12.27 Dominik Fischnaller is third! A not entirely convincing proof for the South Tyrolean, with an absurd risk right at the end. In any case 298 thousandths of a delay from Ludwig: for gold there seems to be no history (except for serious errors), for the podium it is very open.
12.25 The Russian Semen Pavlichenko makes a mistake and is over seven tenths from Ludwig, abysmal gaps in this first run. Now Dominik Fischnaller!
12.23 The Latvian Berzins is also very far away, we are getting closer and closer to the moment of Dominik Fischnaller, highly anticipated for the blue colors.
12.21 We are seeing mistakes after mistakes: the Austrian Nico Gleirscher makes everything wrong and is even over 2 “.
12.20 The worst so far is the other German Max Langenhan, at 543 thousandths.
12.17 Fly to command Johannes Ludwig! The winner of the World Cup does not disappoint, prints 57,063 and precedes Kindl by 47 thousandths.
12.16 The Latvian Kirsters Aparjods is also far from the summit, 254 thousandths of a delay from Kindl. Now the proof of truth with the German Johannes Ludwig.
12.15 Now it’s up to the Latvian Aparjods.
12.14 VERY BAD LOCH! A mistake for the Teutonic who is very far away, 273 thousandths and risks greeting the train for medals.
12.12 Now it’s up to Felix Loch, two Olympic champion between Vancouver and Sochi.
12.11 Immediately a test without errors for Wolfgang Kindl: the Austrian prints an important 57.110, a new track record. Completely different times compared to the tests.
12.07 Everything is ready: Kindl is already on the ice ready to go.
12.05 We remind you that the Olympic race is different from all the others: in fact, four heats are scheduled (usually only two).
12.03 Obviously, watch out for Felix Loch and the Germans in general, with the winner of the World Cup Johannes Ludwig starting as the favorite on paper.
12.01 Immediately big names among the first starters: the Austrian Woflgang Kindl was the best in practice and will be the first to go down.
12.00 So only two Italians in the race: Dominik Fischnaller and Leon Felderer.
11.59 As previously mentioned, despite being in the startlist, Kevin Fischnaller who contracted Covid-19 will not be at the start.
11.58 The complete startlist:
1
AUT
KINDL Wolfgang
2
GER
LOCH Felix
3
LAT
APARJODS Kristers
4
GER
LUDWIG Johannes
5
GER
LANGENHAN Max
6
AUT
GLEIRSCHER Nico
7
LAT
BERZINS Gints
8
ROC
PAVLICHENKO Semen
9
ITA
FISCHNALLER Kevin
10
ITA
FISCHNALLER Dominik
11
AUT
GLEIRSCHER David
12
ROC
REPILOV Roman
13
UKR
MANDZIY Andriy
14
CAN
WATTS Reid
15
SVK
NINIS Jozef
16
ROC
GORBATCEVICH Aleksandr
17
ROU
CRETU Valentin
18
USE
MAZDZER Chris
19
USE
GUSTAFSON Jonathan
20
UKR
DUKACH Anton
21
USE
WEST Tucker
22
AUS
FERLAZZO Alexander
23
LAT
DARZNIEKS Arturs
24
ITA
FELDERER Leon
25
CHN
FAN Duoyao
26
GBR
STAUDINGER Rupert
27
GEO
KUMARITASHVILI Saba
28
JPN
KOBAYASHI Seiya
29
KOR
LIM Namkyu
30
CZE
LEJSEK Michael
31
BIH
NIKOLAJEV Mirza
32
SVK
SKUPEK Marian
33
BUL
ANGELOV Pavel
34
SWE
KOHALA Svante
35
POL
SOCHOWICZ Mateusz
11.55 The race will start at 12.10 Italian time.
11.53 Good morning again, everything is ready for the first run of the men’s single of luge on an artificial track at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
5.52 Good morning friends of OA Sport. Some information on the Covid situation. Kevin Fischnaller is positive, he did three swabs, all with the same result. Fortunately, the other Azzurri tested negative for the swabs made yesterday. Also, cousins Kevin and Dominik Fischnaller weren’t in the room together.
Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the first two rounds of the men’s single test valid for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Gut sports are ready to go and we start immediately strong.
It starts at 12.10 Italian with the first round of the men’s single, then at 13.50 it will be the second. The third and fourth will be run tomorrow, going to deliver the first medals of the event with the Five Circles for sledding.
Before what happens on the Yanqing track, the big question will be: “Will we see Dominik Fischnaller in action”? The positivity of his cousin Kevin, as well as roommate, scares the blue team, which will also see Leon Felderer in action. In case everything goes the right way, Dominik will play his cards to dream of the first Olympic podium. The rivals, as always, will be many and fierce. by the large Austrian and German patrols, without forgetting the Russians.
The first round of the men’s individual toboggan will start at 12.10, OA Sport offers you the written LIVE LIVE of the first two heats, so as not to miss even a second of the Yanqing show.
