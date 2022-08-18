Ludwig Oechslin: who is the watchmaker who creates Haute Horlogerie works

However, watchmaking is not a job for Ludwig Oechslin, but “if you want to know what I do during the week, I am in my studio near Bern, I usually do the construction elsewhere, in Italy or in the south of France, what I have done there I then translate into the language of machine in the studio. Then I take the material, along with the pieces, and if it doesn’t work, I take it apart again and start from scratch. That’s where I do my craft work, that’s where I have fun.”

According to the watchmaker Ludwig Oechslinthe preparation is what takes the most time in the watchmaking. Between 350 and 500 hours from initial phase to further development is not uncommon in this case. The milling of the parts and the assembly – depending on the complexity, of course – is probably the least time-consuming, one day. The best way to amortize the preparation time is, without a doubt, the most entrepreneurial approach to your thinking, and a problem of all entrepreneurs.

From archeology to the Vatican

Fine work, on the other hand, is something that Ludwig Oechslin he learned early on: “The archaeologist’s methods force us to proceed with due care during excavations, because we have to remove and observe layer after layer. Because what we extract is basically lost, so we have to catalog before that layer is destroyed, so that others can do more analysis.”

When Ludwig Oechslin learned of the possibility of restoring a Venetian clock in the Vatican, he immediately saw it as an opportunity: “It is comparable to the question of whether you want to participate in an excavation of the Pantheon in Rome.” The project was on the verge of failure, because in the meantime, during the negotiations with the Vatican, the condition arose that the clock should run at the end: “So I canceled again for the time being. The clock is very complex. He knew that he could guarantee good conservation, but he was aware that the smallest things can make a clock stop. Then you can search for months and you won’t find anything.” In the end, however, his client, a lover of nice watches, was able to reach an agreement with the Vatican. “Then she sat across from me for the first three days. Then he couldn’t take it anymore and had to run away as the mountain of individual pieces grew in front of me. I was very afraid that he would not be able to do it.” However, unlike others, Ludwig Oechslin he never doubted himself. Neither did Rolf Schnyder, who came across Oechslin during his search for a designer of astronomical complications. Schnyder took over the family business in 1983 with fewer than a handful of employees and breathed new life into it until he passed away in 2011.

Ulysse Nardin: from marine chronometers to astronomical masterpieces