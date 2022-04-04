Ludwika Paleta and the strangest way to drink from a glass go viral: VIDEO

Ludwika Palette She is one of the most recognized actresses in Mexico. Since her arrival, the actress fell in love with the viewers with her beauty and her great way of acting. All this affection and talent of hers led her to be one of the most beloved celebrities on Instagram, where is dedicated to sharing some of the best moments of his day to day.

On this occasion, the Pole shared a video on her Instagram profile where she shows her balance, but also a new way of drinking from a glass. This dynamic is part of a challenge better known as “#TitaicChallenge”. It has to be mentioned that Ludwika confirmed that she is waiting for her sister to do it with her.

In the video, the 43-year-old actress can be seen sitting in the garden with a friend in front of her. The two extend their arms to remember one of the most romantic scenes of “Titanic”. As the clip progresses, Ludwika steps back along with her companion, who has the glass in his mouth. The idea is to bend down enough so that the person behind you can grab.

The reaction of his fans

The video was shared 15 hours ago, but it did not go unnoticed by the fans of the protagonist of “Mother there are only two”. Since the video that she has of background the song of “My Heart Will Go On” in its version of “Titanic” more than 62 thousand likes were collected and endless comments where you could see that people laughed and enjoyed the moment.

“I’m going to prepare very well @luwdika_ palette you hold on!” his sister wrote among the comments, to which are added that of other friends and fans. In the messages you can read: “And there they go…”, “I told you!!!”, “#epic”, in addition to many others where you can see laughter and invitations to other friends to try it. Some dared to say that they were going to join a wagon of four people.

In case you haven’t done it before and want to have a fun time with friends during a party gathering. This method can put people’s balance to the test, since if they don’t do it right they can end up soaked. Yes indeed, everything can end in a moment of much laughter among those present.

