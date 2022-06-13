Ludwika Paleta falls in love wearing a long orange huipil

Ludwika Palette has managed to conquer the hearts of all Mexican viewers and even that of all lovers of fashion and beauty, since at 43 years old she has an impeccable style with which she does not hesitate to give us a styling chair on how to be the best dressed in the season And not die trying.

It is not a secret that one of the favorite times of the actress is the summersince he has commented in some posts that one of his favorite hobbies is enjoying nature and the beach, as well as stealing even the sighs with his summer outfits with which his impact figure is revealed.



Photo: Instagram @ludwika_paleta

And recently, Ludwika Palette did not hesitate to show us the talent of Mexican hands when dressing a Oaxacan long huipil that we fell in love with and immediately captivated us, as it is an ideal garment to look fresh and comfortable on hot days, but without leaving glamor aside.

Ludwika Paleta proposes a long huipil as the ideal garment for summer

The actress published a post on Instagram where she wears a garment made by hands Oaxacan artisans and we take it as a winning proposal that we must take into account summer.

Ludwika Palette I carry a huipil long color orangeand neon lines, with star-shaped brocades of the same color, made by Oaxacan hands from the community of San Juan Colorado (IG: @a.mano.oaxaquena).

The tone orange It’s one of the season’s favorites, but you can also choose other vibrant colors; the idea is to include more colorful pieces to our outfits summery. You can combine this tone with gold accessories, and footwear in neutral tones such as camel or off-white, but also with more intense ones such as fuchsia and neon green.



Photo: Instagram @ludwika_paleta

In short, it is a fresh, relaxed, but elegant outfit, which will be a piece that cannot be missing in your suitcase if you plan a trip to the beach.

On the other hand, the actress accompanied her look with a high and tousled bun, and natural makeup, which let her natural beauty speak for itself.

It is not the first time that the actress wears a huipil as the main piece of her look, since everything seems to indicate that she is an inveterate lover of Mexican talent, since we have previously seen her putting together a look for the beach with a huipil or a poncho.



Photo: Instagram @ludwika_paleta

