Ludwika Paleta is no longer blonde; she shows off dark hair in a black mini swimsuit. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

They say that from time to time we need to renew ourselves or die, and the famous Polish actress Ludwika Palette She fully applied it by bragging in her networks that she is no longer blonde. The beautiful protagonist of the series Netflix, mother there are only two showed off his new dark hair in miniature black swimsuit, with which she also showed off her toned and super outlined figure. On I am Carmine we show it to you

It is no secret to anyone that at 43 years of age Ludwika Palette She remains impeccable and beautiful and even better than years ago, thanks to her healthy and disciplined lifestyle, which includes exercise and a good diet, which has resulted in a marked and spectacular figure.

He recently demonstrated it to the fullest by posing in a tiny black swimsuit two-piece, with which he showed off his super marked and outlined abdomen, while vacationing on some paradisiacal beach, showing off his charms.

After having walked for several days skiing in the snow with his cute twins, Ludwika Palette He changed the freezing temperatures for the sun, the sand and the sea, showing us that life on the beach is tastier.

Through her Instagram account, the soap opera actress like Friends and rivalsand the classic with which he debuted in acting, Carouselplaying María Joaquina, showed off a couple of images on a hammock in a black swimsuit, wearing a new style in dark hair, with which she looks identical to her sister, Dominika Palette.

Keep reading: The luxurious birthday party in Cancun of the daughter of Adamari López: images

Ludwika Palette She is vacationing on the beaches of Ixtapa, surely with her family and children, although for a few years she has avoided sharing much of her private family life with her husband. Emiliano Salinasto avoid criticism and attacks.

Given her indisputable beauty and her new hair style, the reactions of her followers in the publication were immediate, filling her with praise and nice words, telling her how good she looks today, after three children and 43 years of life.

Keep reading: Outfits that make you look elegant and youthful, perfect for the office

“She looks divine”, “Can’t wait to be that hammock”, “Chestnut Ludwika, we love to see her like this”, “

Your beauty is out of this world!”, “Wow Maria Joaquina, the years look good on you”, “Bella, transparently Bella”, “You look just like your beautiful sister in those photos”, “That great body Mika is serious . Wowowowow”, “Like good wines”, they wrote to him.

And it is that, after a busy year recording the second season of mother there are only twoand the Netflix special, What a drama!as well as her next film, which will tentatively be called Tequila Re-pasado, and countless other commitments, Ludwika decided to take a break and take advantage of a few days of relaxation, where she was not the only one who came out on top, because so did the users of Instagram when contemplating its beauty.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO OF LUDWIKA PALETA IN A SWIMSUIT AND BROWN HAIR, CLICK HERE