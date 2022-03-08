Ludwika Paleta posted bikini photos on Instagram without digital retouching: she sent a ‘body positive’ message | Famous

Beyond her work as an actress, Ludwika Paleta has become one of those voices that questions the excessive use of makeup and digital retouching, especially on social networks.

In November 2021, for example, she expressed on her Instagram account: “I love to put on makeup, look different, try new things, have fun, but I also love to walk around with a washed face.”

Thus, his profile on said platform has become a place where he usually shows himself very naturally, without covering “imperfections” such as the spots caused by rosacea or expression lines.

On March 5, the star of ‘Guerra de likes’ went one step further and showed her full body without retouching of any kind. The post earned him several compliments.

Ludwika Paleta showed off her natural beauty, but admitted that it is not always easy

After seeing this speech by the Polish-Mexican actress, many might believe that it comes out organically, but that is not always the case.

In a series of photos, Ludwika Paleta posed in a black bikini, on a hammock and with a beach destination as the background.

At the bottom of the images, he wrote:

“I have to confess that I hesitated to upload these photos. I did not want to retouch them and we are unaccustomed, or at least I am, to seeing bodies without “fixing”. This is how my body is, I do take care of myself, I do eat well (…) There are also the traces of my pregnancies, the exercise and the care I give it”.

Finally, he asked his followers to live without so many filters “please”.

The figure of Ludwika Paleta was praised by other celebrities, such as Ana Serradilla, Valeria Marín, Paulina Gaitán, Erika de la Rosa and more.

Others of her followers pointed to her figure and left her messages such as “beautiful, transparently beautiful”, “like good wines”, as well as various emoticons of fire flames and hearts.