Ludwika Paleta published a video on Instagram with which she proved her physical resemblance to actress Ellen Pompeo | Famous

With around 30 years of experience, Ludwika Paleta has become one of the most beloved and recognized celebrities in Mexico.
Although his time in soap operas is remarkable, in recent years he has opted for series and movies, such as ‘Madre solo hay dos’ and ‘Guerra de likes’.
In the lands where she has shaped her career, many would easily recognize her from her own successes, but in America, the performer believes she would find success as another celebrity lookalike. Who is she about?
Ludwika Paleta proved that she physically resembles Ellen Pompeo
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is a popular American series about a group of medical students on their way to becoming renowned doctors.
This fiction has been starred for several years by Ellen Pompeo, who gives life to Meredith Grey.
On her Instagram account, the Mexican actress stated that she could easily be her double. This, by posting a video using a filter that examines users’ faces and compares them to celebrities.
At the bottom of his post, he wrote “You know…. If one day you need a scene from Meredith a few years ago, look for me!
His followers took this comment from Ludwika Paleta with great humor, so the laughing emoticons were not lacking in the comments section.
Other fans even assured that the star of ‘Carousel’ is more beautiful than the American.
“I wish Ellen, with all due respect. You are 500 times prettier you”, “you are prettier than Ellen Pompeo… but there is similarity” and “it is very short, a thousand times you” were some of the messages that were written to him on said social network.
And you, do you think that Ludwika Paleta looks like Meredith Grey? Do you think that her sister Dominika also has features similar to those of the American?