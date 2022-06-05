Ludwika Paleta shows how much she looks like Ellen Pompeo

Ludwika Palette She is one of the most famous actresses Mexico who enchants with her beauty, talent, and personality and continues to triumph over her 43 years.

The actress polishbut based in Mexico She started acting at a very young age, and has participated in more than 20 soap operas, What Friends and Rivals, and Carousel.

to their 43 is still active and continues to succeed in movies and series like Parallel directions, War of Likes, Y Mother there are only two.

Through their networks The famous one remains active, and shares with her followers her day to day on set, or photos with which she falls in love with her beauty.

Recently, the celebrity surprised his more than 3 million followers with the great resemblance to a famous American actress.

Ludwika Paleta shows the great resemblance to Ellen Pompeo

The actress is characterized by her blonde hair, but now, she opted for a new look and wears the brown hair.

For this reason, with this new image, he published a video in which he shows his great resemblance to the actress Ellen Pompeoknown for her role as Meredith Grey, in the famous and successful series Grey’s Anatomy.

Through his Instagram account, Ludwika posted a video in which it is He compares with Ellen and they really do look alike, both in their features such as their light eyes and brown hair.

“They already know…. If one day you need a scene from Meredith a few years ago, look for me! said the actress as a joke, but surprising her followers.

“Wow they really look alike, I had never thought about it”, “they are both beautiful, but you are more beautiful”, “OMG they are identical”, “you can easily be Meredith 🤣🤣”, “the truth is that you are prettier”, and “yes, they do look alike, both of them are pretty”, were some of the reactions in networks.

So there is no doubt that Ludwika could easily replace Ellen in the famous series.