Lufthansa suspended 800 flights this Friday to and from Frankfurt and Munich airports due to a pilot strike

The airline Lufthansa announced the cancellation of “almost all” of its flights to and from its main airports in Munich and Frankfurt. on Friday after the pilots called a strike.

The airline will cancel 800 flights on September 2, which will affect “130,000 passengers”Lufthansa said in a statement, after cabin crew announced the strike over a pay dispute.

Lufthansa regretted the union decision and defended that it had presented “a very good offer” that would have raised the pilots’ basic salary by 900 euros ($902) a month.

The Cockpit union is looking for a 5.5% increase in salary by the end of the yearan automatic compensation for inflation and a salary scale adjustment.

According to Lufthansa, the union requests would increase the cost of personnel by 40%.

The union assures that to avoid social protests, the airline must “submit a significantly improved offer”. “Currently, we are too far away,” said his negotiator Marcel Groels.

“In addition to compensating for the loss of real wages, we now above all need a sustainable solution for the wage structure in all professional groups,” he added.

In the union’s statement announcing the strike, Cockpit spokesman Matthias Baier confirmed that “The negotiations have failed”.

“Aware of our responsibility towards the company and the clients, we have not wanted to stop trying everything and have offered another negotiation date despite the insufficient offer and the failed negotiations,” he said.

With inflation soaring, the negotiations of collective agreements are expected to be tense in the coming months in Europe.

Strikes and staff shortages have already forced numerous airlines, including Lufthansa, to cancel thousands of flights this summercausing queues of several hours at the main airports after the end of the restrictions due to COVID-19.

