Luggage reported as stolen “never arrived” at AILA, according to investigation

The luggage that was reported stolen by a passenger at the Las Americas International Airport (AILA), “never made it to the terminal” according to an investigation made by the Department of Security and Investigations of Dominican Airports XXI (Aerodom).

The investigation began after the broadcast of a video, posted on the networks, in which Kepsia Matos made the complaint.

Aerodom explained that Mrs. Matos was contacted and received at the terminal in order to show her all the videos of her flight process where it was established that her luggage never arrived in the country.

According to the entity’s explanations, Matos arrived in the Dominican Republic through the Las Américas airport, on an Iberia airline flight from Zurich, with a stopover in Madrid, Spain.

The company pointed out that the identification tag of the traveler’s suitcase was destroyed on the way, which meant that his luggage was not addressed by the airline staff at the place of origin.

Aerodom added that together with the airline staff and officers from the Specialized Body in Airport Security and Civil Aviation (Cesac), they showed the passenger the flight manifest, which shows that the baggage TAG was not registered.

They also indicated that they remain in contact with Matos, with the interest of supporting her so that the Iberia airline can locate her luggage and deliver it “as soon as possible.”

Regarding baggage security controls, Aerodom highlighted that in the last two years the system at AILA has been reinforced with the installation of around 600 additional high-resolution cameras at the different neuralgic points of the terminal.

“We have acquired eight new data storage servers of 208 terabytes each, which allows us to keep all the images generated at the airport for 90 days of recording,” notified the entity, which also added that it is currently in the process of being executed. the installation of 300 additional cameras in all airports, as well as five more servers.

The company that operates six of the main airports in the Dominican Republic through a concession contract with the government, reiterated that its commitment is to facilitate the travel process and offer the best entry and exit doors to the country.