Luigi Castello, new head of Medicine at the Alessandria Hospital: “An exciting challenge”

ALEXANDRIA. Luigi Castello, 47 years old from Ivory Coast, is the new head physician of the University-led Internal Medicine facility of the Alessandria Hospital.

Graduated from Pavia with full marks, in 2005 he obtained the title of Specialist in Internal Medicine (grade 70/70 with honors) at the School of Specialization in Internal Medicine of the University of Eastern Piedmont, carrying out research activities during his specialization in laboratory and clinical research, obtaining in 2006 the title of University Researcher at the Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine (which later became the Department of Translational Medicine) of the University of Eastern Piedmont.

The assistance activity takes place within the “Maggiore della Carità” University Hospital of Novara, where it has an agreement from 2006 to 2010 in the Department of Internal Medicine 1 and, in the following years, to the Medicine and Surgery of Acceptance and ” Urgency where he held various positions, including responsibilities, including in 2019 that of Head of the Simple Emergency Medicine Structure.

In 2020, during the pandemic, he creates and directs a semi-intensive care unit completely dedicated to Covid.

Regarding the teaching activity, prof. Castello holds various positions: vice-president of the Degree Course of Medicine and Surgery, director of the 1st level Master in Emergency Medicine and Critical Area for nurses, secretary of the School of Specialization in Emergency and Emergency Medicine. In addition, he is involved as a teacher in various degree courses, specialization courses and higher education training courses.

«I am particularly pleased to greet prof. Castello – declares the general manager Valter Alpe – who arrives in our hospital as director in one of the two university-run structures in agreement with the University of Eastern Piedmont ».

The Rector of the University of Eastern Piedmont Gian Carlo Avanzi states: “The appointment of Professor Luigi Castello as director of the university-led structure of Internal Medicine of the Alessandria Hospital is part of a very broad collaboration project between the University of Eastern Piedmont and the “Santi Antonio e Biagio e Cesare Arrigo” Hospital of Alessandria aimed at pursuing the training objectives of the students of the degree course in Medicine and Surgery and other Health Professions “

The new director Castello declares: “The management of the Medicine structure is a compelling challenge and of great responsibility, for the assistance activity that I am called to carry out, for that of teaching and for research: the teaching department and clinical research are closely connected, the presence of students who will have to practice to identify the problems of the patient is a constant stimulus for improvement. One of the priorities that I would like to address is that of making medicine available to reduce boarding time, i.e. the prolonged stay of patients already evaluated and waiting for the place, which determines a considerable absorption of operational resources especially within the services of emergency of the principals of the second level Dea headquarters, just like Alessandria ».

The Medicine structure, together with that of Hematology, is the first to be entrusted to a professor from the University of Eastern Piedmont, with a view to making the Alessandria Hospital an increasingly qualified center of higher education.