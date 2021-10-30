Luigi Fabulous / “On Onlyfans influencers they earned € 1 million in a few hours”

Luigi Fabulous told the microphones of “Quarto Grado”, Rete 4 broadcast conducted by Gianluigi Nuzzi, the world of Onlyfans, the virtual platform that is depopulating especially among the very young and where censorship does not really seem to exist in terms of published content. The young man told that “There are important influencers who have earned a million euros in a few hours”. An opportunity to certainly supplement, but also a real salary, in some cases.

LAURA ZILIANI: CHOC TESTIMONY / “Body taken away at night, the youngest daughter …”

Fabulous also joined the platform: it all started with a naked photo of him, which was then immediately deleted by his partner. But what do the fans ask him? “To totally undress me, they want to see me having sex with other people or other men. Maybe I can take a picture in shorts and put it on the bulletin board and to see it uncensored you have to pay a little extra. Sometimes they make exaggerated requests, but other times there are people who simply want to say hello. I received requests for sex scenes and self-eroticism “.

Fourth Degree / Advances and cases 29 October: Denise Pipitone and Laura Ziliani

Loading... Advertisements

LUIGI FAVOLOSO: “ON ONLYFANS THERE ARE THOSE WHO CAN EVEN SPEND 1000 EUROS A MONTH!”

Luigi Fabulous he added, regarding his latest statement, that “There are girls who show this too. Many of them may be models who, if they have to post underwear photos, prefer to make money. Thanks to Onlyfans there are also those who can pay their bills without problems or without prostitution “.

But what are the public browsing the Onlyfans website looking for? “There are those looking for the lingerie, who the feet, who the disguises. Everyone is looking for what they like, in short – he added without too many filters and without too much recourse to fabulous rhetoric –. You can have a slim or curvy model, large breasts or small breasts. There are those who can spend even a thousand euros a month for paid content, however “.

Denise Pipitone / Piera Maggio “Age Progression? Something that makes me feel close “

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED