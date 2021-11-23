Luigi Fabulous: who he is, work, age and biography

THEhis surname is “bulky“As much as his famous exes. Luigi Fabulous, 33, is best known in the gossip columns for having been the for five years companion of Nina Moric – 11 years older than him – with whom the relationship ended very badly.

And after the end of the relationship with the model, another lived stormy love story, made of ups and downs, with Elena Morali. With which, however, now everything seems to continue, finally, in best of ways.

The breakup of Luigi Favoloso and Nina Moric

After a five-year love story, Fabulous in 2019 left Nina Moric. The two seemed very much in love, and the decision of the Neapolitan entrepreneur left everyone surprised.

He himself explained the reason for the breakup. “On December 20, I discover something terrifying“, he said. “In a second, with a text message, I realized that I no longer have a family. I lived for Nina and Carlos, they were my family, and with a text message I realized I didn’t have them anymore ».

In a nutshell, Luigi Favoloso read another person’s message on Nina’s phone. “It was written “We loved and desired each other “, and she replied “We loved each other even though we are different”. He is a friend of mine and lives in Naples “.

One day Nina told him she was going to Naples for work. But he checked and discovered that the tickets that day had not been made to him by the agency he would have worked for, “but this other person“. So he distanced himself forever from his partner, even physically: he left for a lI travel around the world. From which he returned regenerated and stronger.

Luigi Fabulous and the Big Brother

In 2018, perhaps to forget the story with Nina Moric, the Neapolitan entrepreneur took part in the fifteenth edition of the Big Brother. But he was removed from the reality show because of his misbehavior towards women. The reason? A sexist phrase written on his shirt, during a rash that took place during the night, in which the competitor would have lost his head due to the lack of cigarettes.

“You know that this year the live television stops at 2 am for 8 hours,” he had explained Barbara D’Urso talking to the gieffini and explaining the “crime”. “In the night there are no cameras, but there is a garrison. One night at 4 o’clock something happened that to me and al GF did not like it. We could have not told you, “he said,” but I have a pact of honesty. So we decided to tell you and say apply a disciplinary measure“.

At 4 in the morning, in fact, Luigi – during his personal protest – took on a white T-shirt and with a lipstick «made a hideous sexist writingSaid d’Urso. “He wore this shirt and someone saw it.” That was enough to make him out of reality.

Disqualification from reality

The presenter then turned to Luigi saying she knew «that you regretted it, but it’s too late. You have already been called back twice. This third time is more terrible, I forbid repeating. I can’t stand sexist writing. So the GF together with me he decided to take an action. Luigi you are officially banned from the game“.

The young man could only take his things and leave, crossing the famous red door ahead of time. “I’m sorry I have demonstrated a part of me that doesn’t existHe replied regretfully to d’Urso. «But you know, it’s a context where you are filmed 24 hours a day, I’ve done many good things, but I was also wrong. Absolutely sorry, I take my responsibilities“.

Nina Moric’s accusations against Luigi Favoloso

The story with Nina Moric, however, did not end without aftermath. The model, in fact, in April 2020 accused the ex-boyfriend of mistreatment, towards him and those of Carlos, had by her ex-husband Fabrizio Corona.

Sunday 27 April 2020, Luigi Fabulous was a guest at Live – It is not the d’Urso to defend against these accusations of physical and psychological violence. A second complaint would be added to this complaint for stalking, linked to some phone calls that arrived on Moric’s mobile phone during the night, from an unknown sender.

Below, a message for his ex, who wanted him al “fresh”.

“Nina is in the register too investigated, because I sued her for defamation»Declared Fabulous, who countered his ex-partner. Regarding nighttime calls, “Nina has a habit of telling partial truths,” she said. And especially, “he never explains the reasons. I may have called her, but there is a reason ».

According to the man, Nina Moric would have contacted Elena Morali, new partner of the entrepreneur, to tell her episodes that would have distanced her from him. For this, he declared, he called her: he wanted to stop it. And finally he proved to be calm, precisely because with a clear conscience: «I am very calm. I’ve never even touched it with a finger, what should I fear? ».

But the relationship with Carlos was “loving”

Where lies the fiction, the desire for cameras, the truth, it is impossible to know in this affair. Nor is it up to us to judge the actions of the protagonists. Let’s stick to the facts and statements of Nina and Luigi. The model told the judges that the ex would also be violent with her son Carlos, but Fabulous also in this case rejected the accusations to the sender.

On the contrary: according to him, their relationship would have been absolutely friendly. “In these years of living with Nina I didn’t play the role of father to Carlos, as Carlos has a dad. And, although he could not despite himself be physically present, he is a very good father, that is Fabrizio Corona ».

He believes he was «his own for Carlos best friend, I cooked for him and on those occasions there was a harmonious and happy atmosphere “. It was Moric, in his words, who was «not healthy“. Below, Moric with her son Carlos.

The filing of the case with Nina Moric

After a year and a half of digs and continuous accusations – as well as a real complaint for violence and mistreatment filed in the judiciary – the case finally seems closed, archived.

“I do not wish anyone such an experience,” he told Afternoon Five after archiving request. “Those have been particularly long months, during which they are unpleasant events happen. They didn’t let me in to an event because there was this accusation at my expense, ”he explained. In addition to some brands «that did not allow me to work with them. This I guess can also happen to many other men or women when they come unjustly muddied“.

Finally he accused Moric himself: «It makes me angry because use women who actually suffer violence for its purposes “.

Then he added that “someone claimed that the bruises Nina Moric showed were her consequences of beatings“, he said. “I these people, without naming names, I was expecting an apology“. Which apparently never arrived.

The reaction of his ex

The archiving request, however, was taken very negatively from his ex, Nina Moric. On social media, the woman wrote that “no one was found innocent because there is no sentence. The prosecutor has asked for the dismissal but in our procedural system this means that, following an act, an audience will be held. Only at the outcome of which the judge, and only the judge, will be able to decide ». Fabulous is forewarned: the story, for Nina, does not end here. Elena Morali, partner of Luigi Favoloso But, Nina aside, a new partner has meanwhile entered the heart of Luigi Favoloso. This is Elena Morali, one showgirl became famous with the show The pupa and the nerd, who then served as the shoulder of Spark, her ex boyfriend and comedian of Colorado. The two experienced one report divided into two parts: before and after the breakup. Now the two are still together, but a few months after their romance begins they broke up (only to recover shortly after). “I tried to give her strength,” he wrote Luigi Mario Fabulous in that situation. “I tried to give her my energy and I’m ready to trust. Then I tried to make her understand that I didn’t trust anymore, I tried to make her feel safe, I tried to give her all the protection in the world. I tried to make her understand that no other would ever exist“. But it seems that it was not enough, at least to read his words. “Afterwards I also tried to make her jealous. I tried to make her live at 1000 per hour, every day in a different place and in the same way I tried to give it stability. I can say I’ve tried. I certainly tried to change a dangerous nature, first of all for her, but also for me…. The second marriage with Elena After the breakup, however, the two have rejoined. And, despite the ups and downs of the previous months, the story with Elena seems to have spread out on other grounds, much firmer. Last year Elena and Luigi got married in Zanzibar, with a Masai rite. And, this year, they decided to renew their vows, getting married even at Maldives. “Think that they had given us a few weeks», She wrote on social media posting a photo of Luigi handing her a diamond ring. “And instead we are still here! I would remarry you every day, for now I am satisfied with every year ». The words of the showgirl were followed by those of her new husband. “A year ago exactly, we got married in Zanzibar, today I’m marrying you here in the MaldivesHe wrote instead. “Every year you just have to decide where, when we already know, how I think about it“. Among the numerous comments, also that of the entrepreneur’s mother, Loredana, who wrote «You are beautiful. You made me move, my son is a man of other times“. Mother’s heart.

Luigi Favoloso’s career on Onlyfans

Meanwhile, Luigi Favoloso is also an entrepreneur of himself. He subscribed to Onlyfans. The platform works like this: whoever signs up can Earn money by users depending on the content – often hot – which he publishes. And which can be accessed through some sort of subscription. Fans ask him «to totally undress meHe explained.

“Maybe I can take a picture in the shorts and put it on the bulletin board. But to see it uncensored you have to pay a little extra. Sometimes they make exaggerated requests, but other times there are people who simply want to say hello. I got requests for sex scenes and self-eroticism “.

On Onlyfans there are «many models who, if they have to publish underwear photos, prefer to make money. Thanks to Onlyfans there are also those who manage to pay their bills without problems or without prostitution ». Among these there is also Antonella Mosetti, who declared to support himself thanks to Onlyfans.

On the portal «there are those looking for the lingerie, who the feet, who the disguises. Everyone look for what he likes, in conclusion”. But isn’t his Elena – his wife Elena – jealous?

