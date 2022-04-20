Luino Hospital, Dr. Attardo is the new director of General Medicine

Average reading time: <1 minute

Doctor Tiziana Attardo is the new director of General Medicine at the Luino hospital.

In service in the ASST Seven Lakes since January 2021in the Covid Hub of the Circolo di Varese hospital, he previously worked as an internist in various hospitals in Sicily, his region of origin.

After graduating in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Catania, she specialized in Endocrinology in the same university, always with full marks. In 2013 you obtained the Master in Clinical Governance in Internal Medicine at the LIUC University of Castellanza.

In particular, Dr. Attardo has aextensive experience in the management of complex and critically ill patientsin septic patients, in respiratory patients to undergo non-invasive ventilation (NIV) in cpap and bi level modalities and in patients with heart failure.

During the last year, in the Covid Hub in Varese, has dealt with highly complex covid positive patients and has also served in the clinic dedicated to the administration of monoclonal antibodies. Numerous procedures such as exploratory and evacuative paracentesis and thoracentesis performed, even in urgency.

The new director of Luinese General Medicine also took care of the outpatient clinics of Internal Medicinefrom Diabetology and of Endocrinology, guaranteeing patients treatments in line with the most current guidelines and ensuring the delivery of innovative drugs and aids through the compilation of therapeutic plans. She has dealt in particular with thyroid patients, thanks to her endocrinological training, also maturing an ultrasound expertise and delivering at least 500 fine needle aspirations of thyroid nodules.

Dr. Attardo is also member of the Federation of Associations of Internist Hospital Managers (FADOI) since 2001, where he held national and regional positions and regional referent for Lombardy of the Italian Society of Metabolism, Diabetes, Obesity (SIMDO).