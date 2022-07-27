Luis Abinader among those attending the investiture of Petro on August 7

At least 11 heads of state, including King Felipe VI of Spain, and government representatives from various countries will attend next August 7 in Bogotá to the investiture of Gustavo Petro as president of Colombia, reported this Tuesday the team of the elected president.

Among the leaders who will attend are those of Chile, Gabriel Boric; Argentina, Alberto Fernandez; Peru, Pedro Castillo; Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso; Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez; Bolivia, Luis Arce; Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader; Panama, Laurentino Cortizo; Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, and Honduras, Xiomara Castro.

They will also attend the head of government of Curaçao, Bernard Whiteman; the vice president of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa, and the wife of the president of Mexico, Beatriz Gutiérrez.

It will be an event “which will initiate a progressive, inclusive, diverse government that generates opportunitiesa government of life with social and environmental justice,” the Petro team added in a statement.

At the investiture of Petro, first leftist president in ColombiaThe foreign ministers of Portugal, Cuba and Serbia, among other countries, will also attend.

On the part of the Government of the United States, which has had several contacts with Petro and his team in recent weeks, Attendance has already been confirmed, although the name of the official who will be present has not been confirmed.

After initially speculating with the possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris attendingin the meeting that Petro held last Friday with White House delegates, the assistance of the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, was discussed.

The information does not say if someone will attend on behalf of the Government of Venezuelachaired by Nicolás Maduro, with whom Colombia does not currently have diplomatic relations.

In the case of the delegations from the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea, they will be led by parliamentarians delegated to attend the protocol event, which is also expected to be attended by 13 representatives of international organizations.

At the moment these are the confirmed attendances, although from the presidential command transition team they assured that they hope “to receive more confirmations in the course of the week”.